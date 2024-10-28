Netflix in November: must-watch TV shows and films landing on the streamer

What's on Netflix in November? We've got the lowdown. Kicking off the roster of returning favourites, John B and the Pogues are back in Outer Banks, while Cobra Kai catches up with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.

Over in the film department, once Spooky Season has taken a bow, the streamer is gifting fans with a selection of Christmas flicks. As noughties icons, Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray and Lacey Chabert lead Netflix's holiday treats, we're feeling festive.

Keep scrolling for a run-down of the must-watch movies and shows landing on the streamer…

© Netflix Outer Banks (season four, part two) Watch from: November 7 Following THAT cliffhanger ending, part two picks up with the Pogues and their ongoing quest for the Blue Crown. As JJ contends with the revelation that Tom is not his biological father, Sara and Poe work to escape from the catacomb beneath the church, and John B realises that Lightner may have been looking in the wrong place; the treasure-hunting teens are well and truly back in the G-game.

© Netflix Cobra Kai (season six, part two) Watch from: November 15 Season six of Cobra Kai has been divided into three parts, with the second instalment premiering in November. As the Miyagi-do dojo travels to Barcelona ahead of the Sekai Taikai Tournament, new challenges and old enemies are waiting in the wings. The question is: can the team put their differences aside and become world champions?

© Netflix Hot Frosty Watch from: November 13 Lacey Chabert is the queen of Christmas rom-coms and this time she's teamed up with Schitt's Creek alum, Dustin Mulligan. According to the synopsis: "Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naivete, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel, and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays ... and before he melts."

© Netflix Joy Watch from: November 22 Based on a true story, James Norton, Thomasin Mackenzies and Bill Nighy star in this endearing drama about three scientists in the '60s and '70s, who worked tirelessly for 10 years to make IVF a reality.

© Netflix The Merry Gentlemen Watch from: November 20 Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray lead this sizzling rom-com. After learning that her parent's performing arts venue – the Rhythm Room – is at risk of closure, Ashley (Robertson) stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue with help from Luke, who happens to be seriously dreamy (Murray).

© Netflix Our Little Secret Watch from: November 27 Lindsay Lohan is back with another festive flick, and it sounds deliciously cheesy. "The movie is about a girl who's dating someone, and she goes to meet his family for the holidays," the actress revealed to Tudum. "Then she bumps into her ex, who is dating her boyfriend's sister. And all kinds of stuff breaks loose." With Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding cast as her on-screen ex, Logan, we can't wait to watch the duo's latest project.