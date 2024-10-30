Great British Bake Off viewers issue same demand after devastating departure

The Great British Bake Off viewers were devastated on Tuesday night when fan-favourite contestant Nelly was eliminated from the competition and have taken to social media with the same demand.

Nelly, who is a 44-year-old palliative care assistant, became the sixth contestant to leave the tent after struggling with her seasonal bakes during Autumn Week. The amateur bakers were tasked with making an autumnal pie in the signature and creating a vegan Parkin in the technical.

WATCH: Fans were also sad to see Mike leave in Week 4

For the showstopper, the contestants were asked to create a cake featuring autumnal vegetables as a main ingredient.

While judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood chose Sumayah as this week's Star Baker, Nelly was sadly sent home.

© @BritishBakeOff/ X Great British Bake Off fan-favourite Nelly was sent home on Tuesday

Taking to X, fans shared their devastation and said Nelly needs to return to our screens with her own show. One person wrote: "Who else is sorry to see #Nelly leave #GBBO this week? Such character such personality. Give her her own show," while another added: "Heartbroken #GBBO give Nelly her own show."

A third fan penned: "Someone had better get Nelly her own TV show immediately. She's THE most lovely person. The world needs more Nelly."

Despite being sent home, Nelly remained positive. She said: "It's not commiseration, it is a positive, I am so ready to leave. I never ever thought I would get to round six! I know my children are so proud.

© @BritishBakeOff/ X The baker has amassed a legion of fans since making her TV debut

"It's not to teach them to win, it is to teach them to enjoy. Don't cry! Everyone is crying," continued the mum-of-two. "Of course, I am happy in each of your heart is a piece of Nelly and you are never going to forget me. Cake we can bake! I was ready to leave and felt it was my time to go."

After the show, Nelly promised her return to our screens in a note shared by Bake Off's official social media page. It read: "Waw. What a rollercoaster it was? Did you enjoy it? Because I did!! Thank you for all love and support.

"P.s. this is not end, only beginning. I will be back," added Nelly.

Nelly is a night-time palliative care assistant who lives in Dorset with her husband Farhan and two sons. The amateur baker grew up in Slovakia and moved to Austria to study nursing.

It was only in adulthood that Nelly began tackling sweet bakes. According to the show's official website, the self-taught baker loves adding "the flavours of Slovakian cuisine" into her creations, as well as "spices representing her husband's Pakistani heritage", with apple and cinnamon among her favourite ingredients.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday 5 November on Channel 4 at 8pm.