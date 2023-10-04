Great British Bake Off viewers very divided over this detail in biscuit week

Viewers who tuned in to watch Tuesday night's episode of The Great British Bake Off were left very divided after judge Paul Hollywood gave out two of his famous handshakes.

The celebrity chef has appeared on the baking show since it first began back in 2010 and over the course of the series, he's dished out his special 'Hollywood handshakes' as a sign of approval to deserving contestants.

In the latest instalment of the show, Paul gave out two handshakes: one to Tasha for her "delicate and pretty" marshmallow biscuits and the other to Josh, who was praised for his "illusion biscuits" showstopper.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers were very divided over Paul's gesture, with some fans saying it's too early in the series for Paul to be giving out handshakes.

One person wrote: "TWO handshakes in an episode??? Paul no," while another added: "Paul Hollywood gives handshakes away too often these days."

A third fan complained that it was "too early", adding: "Remember when they actually meant something. he gives them out so often now, they've lost their meaning," while a fourth tweeted: "Hate when Paul gives out a handshake so early in the series but well deserved Tasha!"

However, not all viewers were unimpressed and many felt both Tasha and Josh were deserving of Paul's handshakes. One person penned: "Josh 1000% deserved that showstopper handshake. Absolutely incredible!" while another added: "Two handshakes in one episode. Amazing. #gbbo #britishbakeoff."

A third person tweeted: "Two handshakes in one episode?! Love it."

Tuesday's episode saw the bakers return to the tent for Biscuit Week, where they were tasked with making marshmallow biscuits in the Signature, Custard Creams in the Technical and their favourite meal (but in biscuit form) in the Showstopper.

At the end of the show – spoiler alert! – Tasha was crowned this week's Star Baker, while Keith became the second contestant to go home.

Upon leaving the tent, Keith said: "It's alright I feel fine, there is nothing sad about this moment." he said.

"I have had the most fantastic time. There were bruises up my arm from the first week as I was pinching myself every half hour. I don't know how many hours I will spend the rest of my life banging on about this.

"I was very comfortable at leaving as I think it was arguably one of the easiest decisions in GBBO history so it didn’t come as a surprise to me."

Who is left on Great British Bake Off 2023?

Dan, a 42-year-old civil engineering resource planner from Cheshire

Dana, 25, an Essex-based database administrator

Josh, 27, a post-doctoral research associate from Leicestershire

Abbi, 27, a vegetable grower and delivery driver from Cumbria

Cristy, 33, a mum and PA from East London

Matty, 28, a PE and science teacher from Cambridgeshire

Nicky, a 52-year-old retired cabin crew and volunteer from the West Midlands

Rowan, a 21-year-old student from West Yorkshire

Saku, a 50-year-old intelligence analyst from Herefordshire

Tasha, 27, a participation officer from Bristol