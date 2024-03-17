Celebrity Bake Off 2024 line-up: Meet the contestants

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns to our screens on Sunday, and we can't wait to see hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding welcome an eclectic mix of famous faces into the iconic Bake Off tent.

Taking place over five episodes, the series will see 20 celebs take on the signature, technical and showstopper challenge in a bid to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and be crowned star baker.

WATCH: A glimpse at Celebrity Bake Off 2024

Alison said of this year's line-up: "I'm totally in awe of this year's celebrity bakers, all putting their baking skills, or in some cases lack of, under nationwide scrutiny to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer. And as someone who proved to be something of a baking genius [sic] when I baked in the tent a few years ago, I was delighted to be able to show them the ropes and where the oven doors were. On your mark, get set, Bake for Stand Up To Cancer."

Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding will welcome 20 celebrities into the tent

So, who exactly is taking part this year? Meet the five groups of celebrities heading into the tent.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will be trading in her sonic screwdriver for a silicone spatula in a bid to win this year's competition. The Broadchurch star, 41, will go up against Made in Chelsea star and podcaster Spencer Matthews, singer Paloma Faith, and comedian Munya Chawawa in her episode.

Admitting she's no good at baking, Jodie said: "But I'm starting to wonder if I might be slightly better than I give myself credit for. Just to be a complete stereotype, I'm absolutely brilliant at Yorkshire puddings!"

© Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions Spencer Matthews, Paloma Faith, Munya Chawawa, and Jodie Whittaker will go head to head for Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C 2024 ⁣

Also stepping into the tent this year is Radio 1 DJ Greg James, who will go up against This Morning's Dermot O'Leary, comedian Fern Brady and Spice Girl Mel B.

Ahead of her stint on the show, Fern admitted that she's in it to win it. "I'm insanely competitive," she said. "I badly want to win. I was telling my boyfriend last night 'You know the prize for this is rubbish, you just get an apron that says 'Star Baker'!' And he was like: 'Are you joking, Fern? You would wear that all the time around the house'."

Greg said he's not the best at baking. "Who knows, I might be when the show is finished. Or I might never want to do it again," he said.

© Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions Greg James is taking part this year

"I don't think it really matters whether I'm a baker or not, I'm just going to have a nice time and hang out in the tent with Alison Hammond. What's nicer than that?"

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse is also taking part in this year's show, and will battle it out against TV presenter Gabby Logan, and comedians David O'Doherty and Suzi Ruffell.

© Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions Oti Mabuse will be putting her baking skills to the test

Viewers can also expect to see The Reverend Richard Coles make an appearance in the tent, alongside BBC Radio 2's Sara Cox, Heartstopper star Joe Locke and The Last Leg host Adam Hills.

On signing up for the show, Adam said: "Walking into the tent feels like it should be accompanied by a choir of angels all singing. But to walk into it with the big S and the arrow and the 2 and the C at the front, which has now become an iconic image in and of itself, those two combined make you walk a couple of inches taller, I think."

© Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions Adam Hills is part of the celebrity line-up

Last but not least, EastEnders star Danny Dyer will go head to head with comedian Rhod Gilbert, documentary maker Yinka Bokinni, and Celebrity Juice star Leigh Francis.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer begins on Sunday 17 March on Channel 4 at 7.40pm.