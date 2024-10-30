Fans are calling Netflix’s new show ‘Australian Yellowstone’ - and it looks seriously good

Netflix’s latest show, Territory, has been a huge hit with viewers, with fans dubbing it the “Australian Yellowstone.” Starring The Leftovers actress Anna Torv, the series follows the Lawson family as they vie to take over the world’s largest cattle station.

Viewers are loving the show, with some fans even threatening to cancel their Netflix subscriptions if the "gem" is canceled. One person wrote: "I’m just 1.5 episodes in, but if #Netflix cancels this Aussie Yellowstone gem of a show, they are damn fools and we all should cancel our subscription and only renew it for a month when a particular show comes out, because COME ON!"

WATCH: Territory is the latest Netflix hit

Another fan added: "I started watching #Territory on Netflix. After a rather dull opening 10 minutes, I’m glad I stuck with it. There are a few very recognizable actors in this. The family dynamics make it increasingly interesting as the episode progresses."

A third person shared: "A newfound respect for Australian actors and television shows. It gives me Yellowstone vibes."

© Tony Mott/Netflix Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson in Territory

Others, however, felt the similarities to Yellowstone were too noticeable, with one viewer posting: “Hey ChatGPT. Write a TV series that is a shameless carbon copy of Yellowstone but set it in the Australian outback so no one will notice the similarities. Don’t worry about making the characters interesting or likable.”

So what is Territory about? The synopsis reads: "When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once-great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions – rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders, and billionaire miners – move in for the kill."

© Tony Mott/Netflix Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson in Territory

Speaking about the show with Novastream, actors Sam Delich and Kylah Day shared insights into getting into character. Kylah explained: "I don’t think it came from the costumes. I think it came from the environment because we were on a working cattle station. We were surrounded by the people we were telling the story about, essentially. I think the dirt and the dust and the grit of being there, and the elements that come with the Northern Territory, are what made me feel in character."

Sam added, "Yeah, I do agree with that. Costume-wise, I mean, I found myself falling in love with boot-cut jeans! I tucked the shirt into the boot-cut jeans, and it gave me that little flare. That’s what did it for me."

© Tony Mott/Netflix The show was originally titled Desert king

Fans of Yellowstone may be looking for a new show to fill the gap after it was confirmed that Yellowstone will conclude following the second half of season five, which will release on November 10. The series concluded early after Kevin Costner announced his departure due to scheduling conflicts and disagreements with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Speaking to Deadline, Kevin said, "I couldn’t help them anymore. We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons [and] there were issues with the creative... I have taken a beating from those [expletive] guys... I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong."