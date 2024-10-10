Fans threaten to end their Netflix membership as show cancelled after just one season: 'This one hurts'

Fans have taken to X to share their devastation after the hit Netflix show Kaos was cancelled after just one season. The show, which was praised by critics and fans alike, followed corrupt gods trying to retain control over fed-up mortals.

Starring Jeff Goldblum, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Aurora Perrineau, the latter took to Instagram to share her disappointment at the show's cancellation. One person wrote: "Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try.

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum as Zeus: king of the Gods, ruler of the world

"When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell’s scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn’t. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all — every flaw, everything.

"For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I’m, of course, proud of everyone’s work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor. But I’ve also found myself proud of me, and that is something I’ve struggled with.

© Justin Downing/Netflix Sam Buttery, Suzy Eddie Izzard and Ché in Kaos

"When I got cast, I couldn’t believe that someone SAW me. A girl who’s not only a minority but also a survivor of SA — and you’re telling me that someone thinks I could be one of the leads of a show, have agency, my own mission, and be desirable enough to be the love interest to not only one amazing human but two? I was worthy of that? Everything that happened from that point forward really changed my perspective."

She added: "Our beautiful HMU department, wardrobe department, Sister, Netflix, our production team, and our entire crew — every single person involved was a heavy hitter. And there I was, sitting and wondering how? Why me? And the answer I often got back was: Why not you?

"Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me. I can’t believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged, and absolutely tragic — something entirely human. THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me. Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life!"

Fans have been understandably very disappointed by the show's cancellation, with one posting on X: "Netflix cancelling a show that was slated for three seasons for the complete story is so [expletive] stupid. Bring back #Kaos and stop cancelling your queer shows."

A second person wrote: "I hope the unjust cancellation of #KAOS leads people to cancel their @netflix memberships, and I hope that in turn incentivises Netflix to stop cancelling compelling shows before they amass an audience, and to consider reversing their decisions to kill this show and Dead Boy Detectives."

A third added: "Quite frankly, if I don't get a second season of Kaos, my Netflix account is getting cancelled @netflix. It is the most original, well-written, beautifully clever show that has been produced in a long time. The whole crew deserves to be rewarded."