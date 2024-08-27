Yellowstone: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and more stars' next projects after show

It's the end of an era for Yellowstone fans. After six years on the air, the neo-Western drama will conclude with its fifth and final season. Slated to return in November, the cast and crew have just finished shooting in Montana, with the likes of Wendy Moniz and Emerson Miller penning farewell messages on Instagram.

Kevin Costner confirms he's not returning to Yellowstone

Ready to take their final bow, Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes have already lined up major projects following the show's conclusion. From film franchises to TV series and business ventures, here's what the Duttons will be working on next…

© New Line Cinema Kevin Costner Kevin Costner has confirmed that he will not appear in the final episodes of Yellowstone, due to his busy production schedule for Horizon: An American Saga. After releasing the first movie in June, the A-lister is gearing up to debut Chapter 2 at the Venice Film Festival on September 7. Kevin, 69, will also continue to work on the third and fourth instalments in the franchise. During an appearance on TODAY, he said: The plan is, I've already shot a little bit of the third. And [hope] to perhaps shoot them back to back next spring."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kelly Reilly Kelly Reilly has landed the lead role in Sky's upcoming crime series, Under Salt Marsh. Billed as former detective turned teacher, Jackie Ellis, the show will follow Kelly's character as she delves into the tragic death of a student, not to mention the unsolved disappearance of her niece, Nessa. Set in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen, details surrounding the cast are currently under wraps, although it has been confirmed that filming will begin later this year.



© Instagram Cole Hauser Cole Hauser is a busy man these days. After launching his very own coffee label, Free Rein, in 2023, he's also seen sales skyrocket on his Lazy K Bar Bourbon Whiskey. Saying goodbye to Yellowstone will no doubt be bittersweet, but with a number of business ventures on the cards, Cole has his hands full this year.