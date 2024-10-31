Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer left Today viewers on the edge of their seats as they teased a big reveal on Wednesday.

Dylan got fans talking when she posted a series of snapshots on Instagram from Halloween over the years.

They showed Dylan and some of her NBC co-hosts dressed up to the nines in their costumes.

While the mom-of-three didn't share what they'll be wearing this year, she did make a statement about who she'll be paired up with.

"Hint: @alroker and I are back together again!!" she wrote after declaring Halloween her "favorite day of the year."

© Instagram/Today Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer dress up as Back to the Future

Her social media followers said they couldn't wait to see what they get up to for spooky season and were delighted to hear the fellow meteorologists would be teaming up.

The Today host shares a special bond with the veteran weatherman and regularly stands in for Al when he takes time off.

The 42-year-old previously joked that Al "always teases me that I'm waiting for the day he retires."

© Today Show Al and Dylan have great on-air chemistry

This Halloween will be bittersweet for the Today family as it'll be Hoda Kotb's last as an anchor for the show.

She announced she'll be leaving in the new year. The 60-year-old has been part of the NBC family since 1998, and the Today show family since 2007.

© Getty It'll be Hoda's last Halloween on Today

She's leaving to prioritize more time with her children, Haley and Hope, but still plans to have a role within the network.

"You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," Al Roker shared with HELLO! recently. "She's just transitioning into a different role."

Hoda broke the news on September 26, both on the show and on social media.

© NBC There's been much speculation over who will replace Hoda

Since her announcement, there's been buzz over who will replace her.

Hoda recently chimed in on who she wants to sit alongside Jenna Bush Hager on the Fourth Hour of Today.

© NBC Hoda is sad but excited for her new chapter

Speaking with E! News at her Making Space wellness retreat in Austin, Hoda said she wants her Fourth Hour of Today replacement to bond with Jenna Bush Hager:

"The person who I want is someone who has beautiful chemistry with Jenna. That's all I want. Because it's never about either anchor, it's about what's between. So bring the chemistry."

© Instagram Hoda hopes to spend more time with her family

She continued to praise her co-anchor and cited that she wanted someone who'd be able to create that magical connection with Jenna as she has since 2019. "I don't care if it's her best friend, I don't care if it's someone she's worked with, if it's some celeb, when she gets in sync, that's it. If she has chemistry, it will be beautiful."