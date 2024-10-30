Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 of the Today Show's best Halloween costumes of all time
10 of the Today Show's best Halloween costumes of all time
Hoda and Jenna as Sonny and Cher, Willie Geist as Elvis

The Today Show stars' 10 best Halloween costumes of all time

Today's Halloween episode is always a special occasion

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
10 minutes ago
Spooky season is upon us, and if you're not carving your pumpkins and preparing your Halloween costumes, you can be sure that your favorite celebrity is.

Certainly, you can guarantee that the hosts of Today will be all dressed up for the occasion, as they usually go all out for Halloween with spectacular costumes as they take to the Rockefeller Center plaza.

Each year, the hosts of Today abide by a specific theme for their ensemble Halloween dress code, leading to a number of iconic moments in the show as they pull out all the stops for the special episode.

From Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager dressing as Sonny and Cher, to Dylan Dreyer

Savannah Guthrie as Taylor Swift as Shaft on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)© NBC

Savannah Guthrie as Taylor Swift

In the year of the Eras Tour, Savannah Guthrie donned the iconic blonde bangs to pull off one of Taylor's most beloved Eras Tour looks, the sparkling bodysuit.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb as Sonny and Cher on Tuesday, October 31, 2023© NBC

Hoda and Jenna as Sonny & Cher

This iconic daytime duo honored another famous couple, dressing as Sonny and Cher; Hoda stunned as the former, while Jenna rocked a mustache to emanate the latter.

Craig Melvin as MC Hammer on Tuesday, October 31, 2023© NBC

Craig Melvin as MC Hammer

This veteran anchor donned the iconic Hammer pants to give his best rendition of "You Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer.

Al Roker dresses as Sammy Davis Jr. for the TODAY Halloween special on Monday, October 31, 2022© NBC

Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr.

Dressing as "The Candy Man" singer, Al Roker looked iconic in dark sunglasses and a cool retro suit.

Willie Geist as Elvis performing a Vegas style wedding© NBC

Willie Geist as Elvis

Dressed as Elvis Presley, Willie Geist had fans "all shook up" — he even performed a Vegas style wedding live from the Plaza for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard.

Sheinelle Jones as Bruno Mars on Friday October 29, 2021© NBC

Sheinelle Jones as Bruno Mars

Halloween is not the time to come dressed "Just The Way You Are", and no one knows this better than Sheinelle Jones.

Best of Broadway live costume reveal in Studio 1A -- Pictured: (l-r) Savannah Guthrie as Elphaba and Hoda Kotb as Glinda from WICKED on Friday, October 30, 2020© NBC

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as Elphaba and Glinda

For what seemed to be a musical themed episode, Hoda and Savannah defied gravity while dressed as Elphaba and Glinda.

Best of Broadway live costume reveal in Studio 1A -- Pictured: (l-r) Craig Melvin as Alexander Hamilton and Al Roker as King George III from HAMILTON on Friday, October 30, 2020© NBC

Craig Melvin and Al Roker as King George III and Alexander Hamilton

Both Craig and Al channeled the musical Hamilton, with the latter dressing as King George III, and Craig dressing as Alexander Hamilton.

Dylan Dreyer as Pink on Tuesday, October 31, 2023© NBC

Dylan Dreyer as Pink

The meteorologist showed up with a short blonde crop and a sparkling pink bodysuit, an iconic look from Pink's tour.

Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly on Thursday, October 31, 2019© NBC

Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly as Sandy and Danny

Grease was the word, as Savannah and Carson came dressed as the iconic characters from the 1970s musical.

