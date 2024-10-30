The Today Show stars' 10 best Halloween costumes of all time

Spooky season is upon us, and if you're not carving your pumpkins and preparing your Halloween costumes, you can be sure that your favorite celebrity is.

Certainly, you can guarantee that the hosts of Today will be all dressed up for the occasion, as they usually go all out for Halloween with spectacular costumes as they take to the Rockefeller Center plaza.

Each year, the hosts of Today abide by a specific theme for their ensemble Halloween dress code, leading to a number of iconic moments in the show as they pull out all the stops for the special episode.

From Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager dressing as Sonny and Cher, to Dylan Dreyer

© NBC Savannah Guthrie as Taylor Swift In the year of the Eras Tour, Savannah Guthrie donned the iconic blonde bangs to pull off one of Taylor's most beloved Eras Tour looks, the sparkling bodysuit.

© NBC Hoda and Jenna as Sonny & Cher This iconic daytime duo honored another famous couple, dressing as Sonny and Cher; Hoda stunned as the former, while Jenna rocked a mustache to emanate the latter.



© NBC Craig Melvin as MC Hammer This veteran anchor donned the iconic Hammer pants to give his best rendition of "You Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer.



© NBC Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr. Dressing as "The Candy Man" singer, Al Roker looked iconic in dark sunglasses and a cool retro suit.



© NBC Willie Geist as Elvis Dressed as Elvis Presley, Willie Geist had fans "all shook up" — he even performed a Vegas style wedding live from the Plaza for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard.



© NBC Sheinelle Jones as Bruno Mars Halloween is not the time to come dressed "Just The Way You Are", and no one knows this better than Sheinelle Jones.



© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as Elphaba and Glinda For what seemed to be a musical themed episode, Hoda and Savannah defied gravity while dressed as Elphaba and Glinda.

© NBC Craig Melvin and Al Roker as King George III and Alexander Hamilton Both Craig and Al channeled the musical Hamilton, with the latter dressing as King George III, and Craig dressing as Alexander Hamilton.



© NBC Dylan Dreyer as Pink The meteorologist showed up with a short blonde crop and a sparkling pink bodysuit, an iconic look from Pink's tour.

