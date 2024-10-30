Best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024: Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Dylan Sprouse, more

We can always rely on Hollywood’s style set to bring their fashion A-game for Halloween, serving up a chilling array of costumes at the season’s scariest parties.

With blockbusters like Saltburn, Beetlejuice and Demi Moore's body horror movie The Substance taking over TikTok with costume inspiration for this year's spooky season, the stakes were high for this year's best celebrity Halloween costumes.

From spine-chilling ensembles to clever pop culture tributes, here’s a rundown of the best star-studded Halloween looks of 2024.

1/ 8 Sophie Turner's Matrix costume Serving up a seriously slick latex look, Sophie Turner took inspiration from The Matrix for her spooky season ensemble.

2/ 8 Selena Gomez's Alice in Wonderland outfit Selena Gomez went down the rabbit hole with her Halloween costume for 2024, transforming herself into Alice in Wonderland. Nailing the couple's costume quota, Benny Blanco, Selena's boyfriend, served up a chilling look as a creepy Mad Hatter.



3/ 8 © Instagram Chrissy Teigen Instead of Halloween, Chrissy Teigen opted to celebrate Dia de los Muertos this year - the Mexican Day of the Dead. She wore a classic skull face paint and over-the-knee boots for a day at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

4/ 8 © Instagram Anne Hathaway The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway channeled her beloved native New York City as she stepped out as a zombie-inspired version of the Statue of Liberty - a homage to 'Boo York City'.



5/ 8 Victoria Justice as Coraline Victorious star Victoria Justice turned into Coraline for Halloween, complete with an electric blue wig and sunny yellow raincoat.

6/ 8 Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin as The Phantom of the Opera and Christine Daaé Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin were couple goals this Halloween, transforming into the Phantom of the Opera and his muse Christine Daaé.

7/ 8 © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Tom Sandoval's Scream costume Paying homage to the original 1996 Scream movie, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and model Victoria Lee Robinson recreated the iconic horror scene featuring Drew Barrymore and her masked serial murderer at the Casamigos Halloween party.