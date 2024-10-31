Billy Zane looks completely unrecognisable as the late Marlon Brando in Waltzing With Brando, an upcoming biopic about the Hollywood icon.

Based on a memoir penned by Marlon's architect, Bernard Judge, the film will follow the legendary actor during the period when he was preparing to star in The Godfather and Last Tango in Paris. Directed by Bill Fishman, the story tells of how Marlon recruits Bernard, an idealistic Los Angeles architect, to build the world's first ecologically perfect retreat on the tiny uninhabitable Tahitian island of Tetiaroa.

Much of the film was shot in Tetiaroa, where Marlon and Bernard tried to introduce sustainable architecture and practices.

Billy, who's perhaps best known for playing Caledon Hockley in Titanic, took to Instagram on Thursday after it was revealed that the film will premiere at Italy's Torino Film Festival in November.

© Torino Film Festival Billy Zane as Marlon Brando in Waltzing with Brando

"So grateful for the kind invitation to close the @torinofilmfestival Nov. 30th celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of #marlonBrando with our film #waltzingwithbrando which honors the man's passion for #civilrights #indigenous rights and his little known commitment to the #environment and #sustainable #design and #architecture," penned the actor alongside several behind-the-scenes snaps from the film.

© Torino Film Festival Fans couldn't believe Billy's transformation

Describing the film, the 58-year-old continued: "This dramatic comedy is not your average biopic, as it focuses on a prolific 5-year period in Brando's life through the eyes of the young architect brilliantly played by @hederjon, he hired to realize his dream of building a #zerocarbon sanctuary on his privately owned #tahitian Island back in 1970! And the epic films Marlon at times even reluctantly made to pay for it all."

He went on to congratulate the film's cast and crew, as well as thank "the lovely people" of Tahiti, the Tetiaroa Society and the staff at The Brando resort.

© Sky Marlon Brando in The Godfather

Fans were in disbelief over the uncanny resemblance between Billy and Marlon, with one person writing in the comments section: "Academy awards for all. Makeup is on point," while another penned: "OMG. I just can't believe my eyes."

A third follower added: "I can't believe how much you look like Brando in these still shots. I hope it’s a big success."

© Bettmann The Hollywood actor died in 2004

Waltzing With Brando has been set as the closing film of Torino. The festival's new artistic director Giulio Base praised Billy's performance, telling Variety: "You won't believe it: he is possessed by Marlon Brando."