The Lincoln Lawyer's Cisco is almost unrecognizable in photos from start of career

Angus Sampson has perfected his biker gang appearance on The Lincoln Lawyer, but he used to look very different.

The Australian actor and filmmaker is best known for his performances in the Insidious film series, The Mules, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Fargo.

Now, he's playing Dennis 'Cisco' Wojciechowski in the Netflix legal show.

In the series, he rocks long hair and regularly hides behind dark sunglasses. His rugged appearance and gruff voice have helped make him a household name, but he once rocked a more demure look.

Photos from the early days of his career see Angus, 45, sporting highlighted locks, and neatly groomed facial hair.

© Getty Images Angus Sampson once sported highlighted hair

He had short tresses and while there was no missing his trademark pout and broad smile, he's changed a lot over the years.

In The Lincoln Lawyer, Angus is married to Becki Newton's character, Lorna, who is his boss, Mickey Haller's (played by Marcel Garcia-Rulfo) ex-wife.

Talking about the casting, he told the Boston Herald: "Cisco got married in Season 2 but I wouldn’t suggest that he's domestically trained.

© Getty Images Angus Sampson in 2006

"I certainly feel grateful to the team for putting the two of us together. You wouldn't think having this very large motorcycle guy and this little ray of sunshine as a partnership but they’re becoming more and more a team as the series evolves."

The show is based on the novel of the same name, which was written by Michael Connelly, and Angus said the author — and the person he was based on – was impressed with his portrayal of the character.

© Getty Images Angus plays a former bike gang member on The Lincoln Lawyer

"Michael (Connelly) brought in the original Cisco, the real life Cisco, who I met on set in Los Angeles," Angus told the outlet. "He was very complimentary and kind as to my performance portraying him. But I must admit I was a little embarrassed that he was there.

“I was like, I hope he doesn’t think I’m not doing a service.”

Although he confessed he looks nothing like him.

"I think I’m a good seven or eight inches taller and I’m about three times as wide."

Angus adores working on The Lincoln Lawyer, and thanked viewers and fans when it was so well received.

© Getty Images The cast of The Lincoln Lawyer

"Thank y’all for viewing THE LINCOLN LAWYER in such high numbers," he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Making us the MOST WATCHED TV SERIES AROUND THE WORLD since our release last week!"

He then added: "A big THANK YOU to the absolute legends who are responsible for The Lincoln Lawyer. None work more diligently than our REMARKABLE CREW.

"Your grace, skill, humour [sic] and brilliant creativity is a privilege to collaborate with and humbling to witness."

His message ended: "And again THANK YOU YOU for spending your valuable time with us inside your 'tellies'."