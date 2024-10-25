Becki Newton isn't the only famous face in her family. The 46-year-old star has been married to her actor husband since 2005, and they share four kids.

So while she's all Cisco's on the hit show The Lincoln Lawyer, behind the scenes she only has eyes for another leading man.

Becki — who shot to stardom in Ugly Betty — is happily married to Silicon Valley's, Chris Diamantopoulos.

The Canadian star played Russ Hanneman in the HBO series and has a notable acting resume.

Fans will also recognize him from The Three Stooges, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, the TV series Good Girls Revolt along with many more projects.

© Getty Images Becki Newton stars in The Lincoln Lawyer

Chris has found fame on the stage too with many Broadway shows under his belt, from Les Miserable to The Full Monty and Waitress.

Perhaps the role he's most proud of is that of a family man. Becki and Chris tied the knot in 2005 after meeting at a subway station in New York.

© Backgrid Becki with her husband Chris Diamantopoulos who went shirtless for their walk

Talking about that moment to Stay Thirsty Magazine, Becky said: "Chris and I met on the subway platform about 13 years ago. We were both about to catch a train and we walked by each other and looked up at the same time.

"I couldn't help but smile at him, there was just something about him. About 30 seconds after I passed him, I felt a tap on my shoulder, and he claimed to be lost. The rest is history."

© Getty Images Chris Diamantopoulos is a TV, movie and stage actor

They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2010. The couple were delighted when their daughter was born four years later, and in 2020 they had another girl.

In 2022, Becki gave birth to their fourth child.

They keep their family firmly out of the spotlight, and Becki no longer has social media.

© Getty Images They have four children

But she spoke about a fun moment when she took her kids to watch Chris in a play, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2018.

“At the time they were three and six," she said of the outing to the theatre. "So a little young and my husband was doing a show Waitress. I just felt like their first show should be the one dad’s in.

Becki as Lorna Crane on The Lincoln Lawyer

"So we went and everything was going totally fine. They were enjoying the singing and seeing dad on stage.

"And in the second act there’s a really serious moment, you could hear a pin drop in the audience, and my three-year-old looked up and raised her hand and said, 'Hi daddy, it’s me Daphne'."

The pair may have met in New York but are raising their family in Los Angeles.