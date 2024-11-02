Inside Sarah Hadland's sweet friendship with Miranda co-star Miranda Hart

Sarah revealed that the pair have been on holiday together, as well as visiting Uganda for Comic Relief - and fans were delighted to see that they are good pals in real life. She said: "We do meet up a lot and when we're out and about people do love that!

"We've been on a few holidays together and it does freak people out. I can't reach the overhead locker, so I was doing a little jump and she was absolutely loving it. I did a big jump and fell onto the floor, and you could see people thinking, 'Is this being filmed?'"

Speaking about how her friend helped her through illness during their trip to Uganda, Sarah told the BBC: "Miranda and I also went to Uganda for Sport Relief in January, which was a very humbling and eye-opening experience I will never forget.

"What people may not know is that she is a brilliant nurse. I got very ill, and we were stranded on an island on a lake. She looked after me so well. I have always teased her for carrying round odd bits of food and various medicines in her bag, but her Mary Poppins bag saved me and she was such a good nurse."