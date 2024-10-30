The Lincoln Lawyer: everything we know about season 4 after shocking cliffhanger finale

The Lincoln Lawyer has been a huge hit for Netflix, with the show consistently in the top ten trending series since season three landed on the streaming platform on 17 October. With a jaw-dropping cliffhanger ending, we're keen to see it return for season four – but is it looking likely? Here’s what we know so far…

Netflix typically takes time to decide on renewing a show, depending on budget and viewership figures. However, according to What’s On Netflix, season three’s figures have been high, ranking just below shows such as Supercell and Nobody Wants This, which have both been renewed for a second season, and higher than Kaos, which was cancelled.

WATCH: Is season 4 happening?

As such, this would certainly suggest that the series will be coming back for more episodes, especially as the cast appear to be invested in returning too! Chatting about the show’s return to Press Pass LA, Neve Campbell said: "I did two episodes of the third season and have now committed to doing the entire fourth season.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, David Rogers as Russell Lawson

"Maggie and Mickey have had their journey and they’ve gone through some struggles and there’s been a separation that has occurred and that plays out in season three. And now that I’ve decided to come back to the show, there’ll be a lot more."

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson in episode 206 of The Lincoln Lawyer

It has also been reported that Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey will return as showrunners and that the writers' room is already in place for 2025.

Ted has also previously opened up about their hopes for the show, telling TV Insider: "We do have a plan through four seasons so far. We have plans for more than that, but we particularly have the next two seasons planned out that hopefully we’ll get a chance to do, and we know what books those will be based on."

© Netflix Manuel plays Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer

Fans are certainly asking for the show’s return, with many taking to X to discuss. One person wrote: "Finished season 3 and it was so good – kind of wish I’d spread it out, but there was just too much suspense! Now just the wait for season 4." Another person added: "Mickey can’t catch a break. How do they end the season like that? Now, what, he’s going to jail and Lorna has to defend him. I need the fourth season now."

A third person wrote: "OH EM GEE!! WHEN IS SEASON 4 OF #TheLincolnLawyer STARTING!?!?"