All there is to know about Endeavour star Shaun Evans' love life The actor plays Endeavour Morse in the hugely popular ITV crime drama

We adore seeing Shaun Evans in the title role of detective Endeavour Morse, so much so that we will be devastated when Endeavour comes to an end. The ninth and final and season is set to commence on Sunday evening.

Although the actor has been growing in popularity since the show premiered back in 2012, how much do you know about the man behind the murder mysteries? Here's everything you need to know about the TV star, from his acting career so far to his relationship history, and whether he is dating anyone at the moment...

WATCH: Endeavour will end with its ninth season

Shaun Evans' career

Shaun was born on 6 March 1980 in Liverpool and has Irish parents. After deciding on a career in acting, the star trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama before going on to star in Channel 4's Teachers and The Virgin Queen.

Throughout his career he has also appeared in more than his fair share of crime drama, including Whitechapel, Ashes to Ashes and Inspector George Gently, giving him good practice before landing his breakthrough role as Endeavour.

Shaun Evans' love life

Although we know everything about Shaun's acting career, the star does tend to keep his personal life private, and as a result it is not currently clear whether he is in a relationship or not. He also isn't officially on any social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

However, Shaun was previously in a relationship with Andrea Corr from The Corrs, and the pair first stepped out together in 2003 before calling it quits four years later.

Shaun previously dated Andrea

He has since kept his relationships private, and explained that he keeps his personal life away from the cameras, telling Ox in a Box: "[Endeavour has] little impact on my life which I like because I’m not a person who has a public persona, or a profile on social media. I just like to do my job and then go home and carry on with my life."

However, he has previously joked about having a "crush" on Patti Smith after the American singer revealed that she enjoyed watching Endeavour. He told Belfast Telegraph: "I've got the biggest crush on Patti Smith. I find her really inspiring. Her photographs are incredible, the poetry that she writes, and just her way of living.

"I'm totally gushing now, but as soon as I finished one of her books, I started it again, because I was so intoxicated with the atmosphere of it. She's something else."

