Meet the cast of NCIS Origins: From Austin Stowell to Mariel Molino and Mark Harmon

NCIS: Origins is the highly-anticipated spin-off coming to CBS. Following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he embarks on a career at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office, the series is currently in the early stages of development, with new cast members announced every week.

Among them, Austin Stowell has been confirmed as the series lead, while Mark Harmon is signed on as an executive producer and narrator. Rounding out the cast, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez are also slated to appear. Get to know the stars of NCIS: Origins here…

Austin Stowell

Known for Bridge of Spies, The Hating Game, and Catch-22, Austin Stowell will helm the series as a young Gibbs. Chronicling the character's fledgling years, the series will follow everyone's favourite agent as he attempts to forge his place among Mike Frank's team.

© MJ Photos/Shutterstock Austin Stowell will lead the cast

Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon will return as Gibbs, but there's a twist. Akin to Jim Parson's role in Young Sheldon, the NCIS legend will act as the narrator of the series. A poignant project for the star, Mark and his son Sean brought the story to CBS and will each serve as producers.

© Getty Mark Harmon serves as the narrator

Mariel Molino

Marile Molino is billed as Special Agent Lala Dominguez – a former Marine contending with a male-dominated industry. According to Deadline, fans can expect "sparks" to fly between Lala and Gibbs as they get to know each other at Pendleton. Wondering where you've seen Mariel before? The actress has also appeared in The Watchful Eye and Promised Land.

© Getty Mariel Molino will appear as Special Agent Lala Dominguez

Tyla Abercrumbie

Tyla Abercrumbie is gearing up to portray Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo. Described as a "product of her time" but the "lifeblood" of the Pendleton office, Mary refers to herself as the Head Secretary in Charge. The Chi, Chicago P.D. and South Side are Among Tyla's most recent credits.

© Getty Images Tyla Abercrumbie will portray Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo

Kyle Schmid

Kyle Schmid has been cast as a young Mike Franks. Stepping into the shoes of Muse Watson, the 39-year-old will play the proud Texan, as he attempts to assemble a dream team at Pendleton. No stranger to TV, Kyle has featured in Six, Being Human, The Rookie and Big Sky.

© Getty Kyle Schmid is stepping into Muse Watson's shoes as a young Mike Franks

Diany Rodriguez

The Blacklist's Diany Rodriguez will star as Special Agent Vera Strickland, a tough Brooklynite who's sick of being underestimated. Fans may have spotted Diany in The Valet, Twisted Metal and The In Between.