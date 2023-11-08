Shetland star Steven Robertson's wife and home life explored

Steven Robertson is back on our screens as Detective Sandy Wilson in the new series of the BBC's hit crime drama, Shetland.

The actor is a familiar face across the nation thanks to his roles in various popular dramas, including The Bay, Luther, Harlots and Being Human. But how much do you know about his home life? Keep reading to find out who Steven is married to…

Everything to know about Steven's career

Steven, who hails from Lerwick in Scotland, was inspired to pursue a career in performing by the late poet Rhoda Bulter, whom he was close to growing up.

He went on to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama before going on to land his first major film role starring alongside James McAvoy in the 2004 Irish comedy-drama, Inside I'm Dancing.

From there, the now-46-year-old went on to appear in various films, including Kingdom of Heaven and the French war film Joyeux Noël, as well as landing one-episode parts in TV shows such as Shameless and Ripper Street.

Steven Robertson as Mark Bradwell alongside Sunetra Sarker as Stella Bradwell in The Bay

One of his most notable TV roles was in series five of the BBC supernatural drama, Being Human. He later played Robert Oswald in the period drama Harlots.

Since 2013, Steven has portrayed DC Sandy Wilson in the popular BBC detective series, Shetland.

Steven's home life

During his days at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Steven met his future wife Charlotte Allam, who was a fellow student.

The couple now live in Hertfordshire with their young daughter.

Steven Robertson is best known for playing DC Sandy Wilson in Shetland

While Steven likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, he has previously expressed gratitude for how his life has panned out. "I got proper acting training, met Charlotte and made a living out of what I really like doing, I'm positive because I feel very lucky," he told The Belfast Telegraph in 2013.

Steven's early life and childhood

Steven enjoyed a rural childhood growing up on the north-east mainland of Shetland.

Opening up about his early life during an interview with The Herald back in 2018, the actor revealed: "We had sheep – and I had my own sheep from a young age – which is something I have missed all the years I have been away. When I get home, especially if it is during the summer, I like to shear some sheep again."

Steven grew up on the north-east mainland of Shetland

He continued: "From when I was a little child I was lambing sheep and calving kye. After I left school my first job was as a dairyman. I milked cows and used to work summers on my uncle's farm. I'm very attached to the land in Shetland. All of that comes from my childhood."

The Luther star is always glad to return home for filming, which gives him an opportunity to see his family and friends who still live in Shetland.

Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder and Alison O'Donnell as DI Tosh McIntosh in Shetland

"Even if we are filming in Shetland for weeks and weeks, I still run out of opportunities to visit everybody that I want to and do everything that I mean to do when I'm home. But I certainly get back to the area of Shetland that I grew up in, Lunnasting," he explained.

"I always need to get back there as soon as possible just to see it; there are certain beaches and hills I need to look at. If you grow up with that scenery around you, I don't think it ever leaves you."