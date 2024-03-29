Shetland shares major season 9 update as Annika and Poldark stars join guest cast – details

The BBC has announced a star-studded guest cast for Shetland season nine, with filming officially underway in Scotland.

The likes of Ian Hart (The Responder, Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Vincent Regan (Poldark, The Bay), and Robert Jack (Annika) have joined the popular crime drama, which will return to screens later this year.

WATCH: Have you caught up on Shetland season 8?

Viewers can also expect to see Stuart Campbell (SAS Rogue Heroes, Baptiste), Nalini Chetty (Crime, Karen Pirie), Jimmy Yuill (Guilt, The Kindred), and Lesley Hart (Granite Harbour, River City) feature in the series.

Meanwhile, Ashley Jensen will reprise her starring role as DI Ruth Calder, alongside Alison O'Donnell as Ruth's trusty colleague, DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh.

© BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Jamie Simpson Ian Hart has joined the guest cast for season 9

Steven Robertson will also be back to play DC Sandy Wilson, alongside Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe, Anne Kidd as Cora McLean, Angus Miller as Donnie, and Steven Miller as Rev Alan Calder.

Other returning series regulars include Tibu Fortes as PF Harry Lamont, Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant and Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns.

© ITV/Ben Blackall/Shutterstock Vincent Regan will feature in Shetland season 9

The new six-part series, which will be filmed around Scotland and on the Shetland Isles over the coming months, will see DI Calder thrown into the deep end as she investigates the disappearance of Tosh's friend.

The synopsis teases: "The chilling tale of disappearances and death sparks a labyrinthine investigation for Tosh and Calder that challenges the line between the personal and professional."

© Jamie Simpson Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen will reprise their roles as DI Tosh McIntosh and DI Ruth Calder

On joining the series, Ian said: "I'm looking forward to embarking on a Shetland adventure – it's a place I've always wanted to visit and to do so with this incredible drama is wonderful."

Meanwhile, Vincent Regan added: "I'm thrilled be joining the cast of Shetland which is such a beloved BBC drama. My character and his family are at the heart of this dark and twisting storyline and I'm looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds.

© Mark Mainz Steven Robertson will back as DC Sandy Wilson

"The opportunity to visit the Shetland Isles was also a real pull to the part as well as working with the likes of Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell."

Earlier this month, it was announced that the BBC had commissioned two further seasons of Shetland, with production on season ten expected to begin in 2025.

© Jamie Simpson Season 9 will see DI Ruth Calder investigate the disappearance of Tosh's friend

At the time, Ashley shared her excitement in a statement. "I'm thrilled I'll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder," she said.

"The reaction to the last series was incredible and I'm excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue. The Shetland Isles are breathtaking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I've been to. I'm looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon."

Shetland will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.