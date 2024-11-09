Strictly viewers convinced they have found new winner in game changing episode

Strictly Come Dancing fans are determined that a new dancing couple have taken over as the hottest couple to win the competition after a game changing episode in week eight.

In the episode, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola danced an American Smooth to Heather Small's Proud, which has a special place in Sarah's heart due to its usage in Miranda. Despite only scoring 33 for their performance, the duo found themselves swarmed with support on social media, with several speculating that the actress could lift the Glitterball.

One noted: "There is elegance & sassiness in spades with the charming Sarah Hadland. Going from dark horse to major contender for The Glitterball Trophy with every new dance," while a second added: "When Vito wins for the second year in a row then what? Sarah is just incredible wow."

A third commented: "OK wow! I am speechless from those lifts. This is up there with one of my favourite dances of the series, Sarah and Vito were BRILLIANT!" and a fourth stated: "Sarah and Vito!!!! Give them the Glitterball now!!"

Prior to the episode, the most popular pairings thought to be taking home the glitterball trophy included Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec and JB Gill and his new partner Lauren Oakley, who topped the leaderboard during Icons week.

However, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell smashed the competition with their gorgeous Couple's Choice performance to Instant Karma! by John Lennon - and there wasn't a dry eye in the house!

Meanwhile, Wynne Evans and Katya Jones danced the America Smooth to Grace Kelly by MIKA, Tasha and Aljaz took on the Quickstep to Fantasy by Mariah Carey. JB and Lauren danced a Samba to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes, while Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu performed the Rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper, Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe danced the Paso Doble to Lola's Theme by The Shapeshifters.

The show also saw Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas Tango to Do I Wanna Know? by Arctic Monkeys, and Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal perform a Couples Choice routine to The Best by Nicotine Dolls.

Sarah has been one of the most consistent performs of the series, regularly finishing in the top half of the leaderboard. The 53-year-old even topped the leaderboard in the show's iconic Halloween Week. She and Vito performed the first Argentine Tango of the series, netting them their highest score of 38.