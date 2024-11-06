Carlos Gu reflects on 'hectic weeks' as he breaks silence after feud rumours emerge

Strictly dancers Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu have found themselves at the centre of a storm following reports that the pair had a falling out behind the scenes of the BBC show.

Neither have commented on their feud, however, Carlos appeared to reference the falling out in a social media post on Wednesday. Resharing his costume from Halloween Week, which saw him dress as Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, the dancer commented: "It has been a hectic [few] weeks for me!! But HEY let's give a moment for this! I love you @claudiawinkle."

© Instagram Carlos reflected on "hectic" weeks

The duo appeared to put to bed the rumours as they appeared alongside each other in a new video alongside Big Brother star Yinrun Huang. As you can see in the clip below, the pair joined forces to recreate Charli XCX's iconic dance, which found fame on TikTok, to the tune of her hit song, Apple.

The duo looked so in sync as they performed one another, with Yinrun also revealing to Nancy that the Chinese-born professional was her "dream partner" on the show.

Carlos and Nancy seemed to put their feud behind them View post on Instagram

Elsewhere in the video, Yinrun met several professional dancers on the cast and even spoke with judge Craig Revel Horwood, who joked about channelling his meanness through his "fiancé".

Fans have noticed a possible falling out between Nancy and Carlos, who had been childhood friends, with the pair no longer standing together during appearances in the 'Claudatorium' and the pair unfollowing each other on social media, as well as deleting pictures of themselves together.

© Instagram Nancy and Carlos had an incredibly close bond

The pair's bond seemed incredibly strong earlier in the year. On Carlos's birthday, Nancy called him her "best friend" and "baby brother," writing: "This baby, I just wanted to wish you nothing but all the happiness, love, and health. Be as fabulous and kind as you are."

The dancer continued: "Love you very much and deeply. Thank you for being one of the special souls that I can call friend and baby brother. [kiss emojis] Having the best day, as I know. WE WILL MAKE IT AS IT SHOULD." In response, Carlos said: "Thank you my favourite sister."