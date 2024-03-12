Strictly's Ellie Leach sets the record straight 'love' for Vito Coppola after 'confirming' romance with Bobby Brazier

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ellie Leach appeared to finally put relationship rumours to rest after fans were convinced she was dating her professional dance partner, Vito Coppola.

The dance duo captured the hearts of the nation as they sailed through to the Strictly final, eventually lifting the Glitterball back in December when they were crowned the winners of the BBC dance competition.

The actress, 22, who rose to fame playing Faye Windass in Coronation Street, shares an incredibly close relationship with Strictly star Vito, 31, and their public displays of affection have added fuel to speculation that their dance partnership is something more.

© Getty Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach at the Pride Of Britain Awards

In February, Vito marked the end of the Strictly Come Dancing tour with a video of himself with Ellie, writing: "It has been just perfect right? Love you baby and always remember our promise: 'always there for each other.' No more words are needed! Good night baby. Good night beautiful people. You have been with us in every single moment since the beginning of our journey.”

Ellie replied: "Love you so much."

© BBC Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach stunned fans with their intense connection on Strictly

Despite their professions of love, Ellie and Vito insist they are just friends, with the actress confirming the status of their relationship in a recent Instagram post. "Love this man dearly," wrote Ellie, adding a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Ellie confirmed she is just friends with her Strictly Come Dancing partner

"Men and women can be friends and can love each other AS FRIENDS… just sayin x."

She added: "@vitocoppola you have the cutest face."

Ellie's shutdown of a romantic relationship with Vito comes shortly after the soap star was linked to her Strictly co-star, Bobby Brazier.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier made a joint appearance at 'Hadestown' press night

Ellie appeared to 'confirm' her relationship with the EastEnders actor when she went 'Instagram official' with him this week, posting a charming black and white selfie with the star as they posed cheek to cheek.

Responsing to the adroable photo, one fan wrote: "Aww that's nice to see Bobby coming to support you," while another added: "You look very very happy and it is all that matters." A third added: "That photo is the cutest thing."

© Instagram The duo appeared to go 'Instagram official' this week

Speaking to The Sun on the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards, Bobby explained: "Ellie is a sweetheart, look at her…she’s beautiful, she’s amazing, she’s good at what she does. She’s a good dancer. She is a lovely lovely friend of mine."When asked if things can become romantic, he added: "She’s a lovely, lovely, lovely friend of mine."

He also didn’t deny that there might be a romance between them in the future, joking: "I don't know…you’ll have to see what she says!"