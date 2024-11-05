Strictly Come Dancing professionals fuel rift rumours as they unfollow each other

Strictly Come Dancing stars Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu have always seemed inseparable on and off the dance floor. However, off stage, an unexpected twist has unfolded.

Eagle-eyed followers spotted that the beloved dance duo had stopped following each other on social media, fueling speculation that something was amiss.

© BBC Strictly's Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu are said to be no longer friends

This came after a noticeable decline in the shared photos and videos that once documented their close friendship.

Nancy, 33, and Carlos, 31, both from China, were known to be the best of friends.

Earlier this year, Nancy, who is currently paired with Shayne Ward on the BBC show, marked Carlos's birthday with a heartfelt post.

She called him her "best friend" and "baby brother," writing: "This baby, I just wanted to wish you nothing but all the happiness, love, and health. Be as fabulous and kind as you are."

The dancer continued: "Love you very much and deeply. Thank you for being one of the special souls that I can call friend and baby brother. [kiss emojis] Having the best day, as I know. WE WILL MAKE IT AS IT SHOULD." In response, Carlos said: "Thank you my favourite sister."

Although it's not known why the professional dancers have become more distant from each other, The Sun has claimed that the "atmosphere on set is said to be awkward".

© Ricky Vigil M Nadiya and Kai are no longer friends after their split

Carlos - who has not been paired with a celebrity partner this series - appears to have removed all traces of Nancy from his account.

Meanwhile, there is also conflict between exes Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington following their recent split.

In a candid revelation, the mum-of-one stated, "We are not friends," hinting at some tension between the two. The two professional dancers, who had sparked romance rumours after their close partnership on the hit show, eventually confirmed their relationship in 2022 before this split this summer.

Speaking with The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards last month, Nadiya confessed: "We work together but we are not friends and that's ok. One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him it will be amazing because I'm a professional."

The former Strictly couple, who reportedly ended their relationship in June, had reportedly grown distant and ended their relationship following the conclusion of the tour in June, according to MailOnline.