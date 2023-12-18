Strictly winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola reveal if they are a couple in This Morning chat: '100 per cent a romance'

Following months of speculation during their Strictly Come Dancing journey, the show’s champions Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have finally revealed whether they are dating - and we think the answer might leave a few people disappointed!

Chatting on This Morning, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson couldn’t resist asking the pair outright if they were dating following all of the romance rumours during the show, but they were quick to deny the reports.

WATCH: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola deny romance rumours on This Morning interview

After sharing a giggle and confirming that they were friends, Ellie said: "Honestly we've been having the most amazing time dancing, we've been a really strong bond and a friendship that will last forever... We’re really lucky to have that bond and we’ll be friends for life," and added that they have "been through so much together".

Vito added: "I love that word! We had a beautiful bond, a good bond. When you connect with a person straight away, I'm a very first impressions person... you choose the people and I'm so so lucky to have you in my life."

Craig joked that they were definitely in a relationship, telling them "100 per cent a romance! 100 per cent! I can see it!" to which they both laughed, with Ellie saying: "No, no!" They also confirmed that they would be spending Christmas with their respective families, with Vito returning to his hometown of Naples, Italy for the holidays.

The This Morning audience wasn’t too convinced, with one person posting to X: "Ellie and Vito are obviously a couple I dont care what they say," while another fan added: "Ellie and Vito definitely aren't in love then."

However, others felt that they shouldn’t have been asked, with one writing: "Feel so bad for Ellie and Vito avoiding all the dating rumours like they just need to confirm or deny when they r ready leave them alone," while another person posted: "Absolutely love Josie, she’s brilliant but why ask Ellie and Vito about a relationship? She should know better."

Vito previously spoke to HELLO! and other reporters about ignoring the speculation, explaining: "We are in the rehearsals all day, we have so many things to think about, choreography.

"We have to have the time to eat, we nap a little bit, then we go home and we eat and sleep because we rehearse again so we really are so focused. All of this beautiful experience, words cannot describe how we are enjoying every single rehearsal, every single second of this amazing experience."