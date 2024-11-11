Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reunite ahead of Nobody Wants This season two

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have reunited! Following the release of their hit series, Nobody Wants This, the actors headed to Netflix's Comedy Showcase Day in Los Angeles, where they met with their fellow, co-stars, Timothy Simons, Justine Lupe and Jackie Tohn, as well as series creator, Erin Foster.

WATCH: Nobody Wants This – trailer

Bringing their star power to Sunday's event, Adam and Kristen put on a stylish display. Channeling Joanne in a black off-the-shoulder top, Kristen, 44, added wide-leg trousers and pointed stilettos. Meanwhile, Adam, 44, rocked a pastel pink sweater and blue jeans.

© Getty Kristen Bell and Adam Brody attended Netflix's Comedy Showcase Day in LA

Following the overnight success of Nobody Wants This, Kristen and Adam are gearing up to return for a sophomore season. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

© Getty Adam and Kristen pictured with Timothy Simons, Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn and Erin Foster

In October, Netflix announced that the show had been renewed after dominating the streamer's TV charts. Series creator, Erin Foster and her fellow executive producers noted that they've begun working on the next instalment, and she's since posted a photo from the writer's room!

As fans know, series one ended with Noah tracking down a broken-hearted Joanne, well aware that she wasn't ready to convert to Judaism.

Their reunion, while incredibly romantic, will also invite plenty of challenges. Considering that Noah had just received his dream job offer to be the head rabbi at his synagogue, his relationship with Joanne could dramatically affect his career.

For series lead, Adam, the actor is expecting some tension for the couple as they continue to navigate their cultural differences. "In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don't know," he explained to Tudum. "It's an open question. I think that's what the show can explore."

The series ended with Noah chasing after Joanne, aware that she wasn't ready to convert to Judaism

"What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It's a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you're better for it — you don't have to [lop] off a limb."

Another storyline that season two will explore is the adorable chemistry between Noah's married brother, Sasha (Timothy Simons), and Joanne's sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe).

© Netflix According to Jackie Tohn, series two could begin shooting in early 2025

While attending Heidi Klum's Halloween party, Jackie Tohn, who plays Sasha's wife, Esther, told People: "We will find out if Sasha and Morgan happen. And we will definitely find out how Esther feels about that."

The actress has also revealed that the show could begin filming in early 2025. While appearing on The Viall Files podcast in November, Jackie said: "The writer's room has been going for a minute now. Like over a month, maybe more, and so I think, February they're saying."