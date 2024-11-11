Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reunite ahead of Nobody Wants This season two
Subscribe
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reunite ahead of Nobody Wants This season two
Adam Brody and Kristen Bell pose together at Netflix event© Getty

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reunite ahead of Nobody Wants This season two

The co-stars are set to reprise their roles as Joanne and Noah in the Netflix series 

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have reunited! Following the release of their hit series, Nobody Wants This, the actors headed to Netflix's Comedy Showcase Day in Los Angeles, where they met with their fellow, co-stars, Timothy Simons, Justine Lupe and Jackie Tohn, as well as series creator, Erin Foster.

WATCH: Nobody Wants This – trailer

Bringing their star power to Sunday's event, Adam and Kristen put on a stylish display. Channeling Joanne in a black off-the-shoulder top, Kristen, 44, added wide-leg trousers and pointed stilettos. Meanwhile, Adam, 44, rocked a pastel pink sweater and blue jeans. 

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody at Netflix's Comedy Showcase Day in LA© Getty
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody attended Netflix's Comedy Showcase Day in LA

Following the overnight success of Nobody Wants This, Kristen and Adam are gearing up to return for a sophomore season. A release date is yet to be confirmed. 

Adam and Kristen pictured with Timothy Simons, Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn and Erin Foster© Getty
Adam and Kristen pictured with Timothy Simons, Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn and Erin Foster

In October, Netflix announced that the show had been renewed after dominating the streamer's TV charts. Series creator, Erin Foster and her fellow executive producers noted that they've begun working on the next instalment, and she's since posted a photo from the writer's room! 

View post on Instagram
 

As fans know, series one ended with Noah tracking down a broken-hearted Joanne, well aware that she wasn't ready to convert to Judaism. 

Their reunion, while incredibly romantic, will also invite plenty of challenges. Considering that Noah had just received his dream job offer to be the head rabbi at his synagogue, his relationship with Joanne could dramatically affect his career.  

For series lead, Adam, the actor is expecting some tension for the couple as they continue to navigate their cultural differences. "In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don't know," he explained to Tudum. "It's an open question. I think that's what the show can explore." 

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in Nobody Wants This
The series ended with Noah chasing after Joanne, aware that she wasn't ready to convert to Judaism

"What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It's a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you're better for it — you don't have to [lop] off a limb."

Another storyline that season two will explore is the adorable chemistry between Noah's married brother, Sasha (Timothy Simons), and Joanne's sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe). 

Joanne's denim bomber jacket as seen on Kristen Bell on Nobody Wants This© Netflix
According to Jackie Tohn, series two could begin shooting in early 2025

While attending Heidi Klum's Halloween party, Jackie Tohn, who plays Sasha's wife, Esther, told People: "We will find out if Sasha and Morgan happen. And we will definitely find out how Esther feels about that."

The actress has also revealed that the show could begin filming in early 2025. While appearing on The Viall Files podcast in November, Jackie said: "The writer's room has been going for a minute now. Like over a month, maybe more, and so I think, February they're saying."

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More