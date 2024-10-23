Tom Cruise's $39.5m marital ranch he used for getaways with ex-wife Katie Holmes

If you're familiar with Tom Cruise, then you might already know that the Mission: Impossible actor famously owned an enormous compound in Telluride, Colorado.
You'll likely also be aware that the ranch, which he sold in 2021 for a cool $39.5 million, is where the Hollywood A-Lister gave highly publicised interviews with Ophrah Winfrey in 2006 and 2008.
And the sprawling home served as a backdrop for when he and then-wife Katie Holmes introduced their daughter Suri to the world in 2006.
Though his primary residence was a mega-mansion in Beverly Hills worth more than $20 million, Tom spent quality time there with his three children and used it as the perfect getaway spot with Katie during their six-year marriage.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' holiday ranch in the mountains
Though he spent time here with Katie, the Top Gun actor in fact started work on the custom-built home in the early 1990s when he was still married to Nicole Kidman.
After acquiring the land – all 320 acres of it – he began designing the ranch property in his own style, so it's likely the home held a special place in his heart.
But, in later years particularly after splitting with Katie in 2012, the actor began spending less time there. Tom first considered selling the home in 2014 – with an asking price of more than $50 million – and a few private sellers showed interest.
However, it wasn't until March 2021 that the 62-year-old listed the home for a new price of $39.5 million. Less than three months later, it sold at asking. The actor decided to sell simply because the ranch wasn't getting enough usage.
From the mile-long driveway to the seven luxurious rooms, Tom's winter haven was nothing short of stunning.
Click through the gallery to see the seriously impressive ranch where he spent many happy years…
Tom Cruise's jaw-dropping Colorado compound he sold for millions
Many A-listers choose the area of Telluride for ski holidays or wellness retreats, but it looks as though it also makes the perfect place to call home.
Tom has a very impressive property portfolio, including homes in Beverly Hills and Florida.
For more information, go to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.