Tom Cruise, 62, considering big decision about project involving ex-wife Nicole Kidman — report

After the success of Top Gun's 2022 reboot, Tom Cruise is looking back to the 1990s for another hit movie.

Reports allege that the action superstar is considering starring in a sequel to the 1990 Nascar drama Days of Thunder. In classic Cruise fashion, Days of Thunder is an adrenaline-fueled look into the life of stock car drivers, and particularly Cole Trickle, a hot-headed rookie who must overcome personal and professional challenges to achieve success.

Nicole Kidman also starred in the original film; it is where the pair met and they went on to get married in 1990 and were wed for 11 years, welcoming two children, Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, both of whom were adopted.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder

Paramount has not commented on the reports, and Deadline alleges that there is no creative brief attached to the project.

Tom is no stranger to working on long-running franchises as in 2025 he will star in the eighth Mission: Impossible installment; the first film was released in 1996 and all eight have starred Tom and Ving Rhames.

Watch the official Top Gun: Maverick trailer from 2022

He began working on the sequel to 1986's Top Gun in 2010 after years of insisting a sequel would be 'irresponsible," but later changed his mind when given a script that was a "progression for Maverick," his character.

The film was released in 2022 and became the highest-grossing film of his career after crossing $800 million worldwide.

© Getty Images Tom and Nicole in Los Angeles in 1992

Tom and Nicole divorced in 2011 and lead completely separate lives now; she is married to Keith Urban and the pair are parents to two teen daughters.

Little is known about Nicole's relationship with Bella and Connor, although Bella supported her mom on social media, liking her mother's post about being honored by the American Film Institute with their Life Achievement Award in 2024.

© James Devaney Suri and Tom pictured together in October 2009

Tom went on to wed Katie Holmes in 2016, months after they welcomed daughter Suri, but they divorced in 2012.

Tom is not believed to be in contact with Suri.