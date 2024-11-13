Savannah Guthrie confirms congratulations are in order for Today co-host

Savannah Guthrie lavished praise on her co-host on Wednesday during a heartfelt moment on Today.

The popular news anchor proudly announced that celebrations were in order for Al Roker following an exciting day for the meteorologist.

Standing alongside Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly on The Plaza in New York, Savannah lavished praise on Al who was recognized by The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation for being one of the most influential figures in media.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Al Roker has witty clapback which leaves Today hosts laughing

Al grinned with delight as his co-hosts congratulated him and the crowds whooped behind them.

Later in the show, Craig Melvin also said it was "a big deal" to be named as one of the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting, and Al looked bashful.

© NDZ/Star Max Al has been recognized as giant in broadcasting

They weren't the only ones wanting to celebrate Al, as the day of the luncheon, Dylan Dreyer posted a message and photo about the event too.

Al and Dylan have a close bond as fellow meteorologists and the latter often fills in for her co-host when he takes time off.

The 42-year-old previously joked that Al "always teases me that I'm waiting for the day he retires."

© NBC Savannah lead the congratulations

In fact, the entire Today crew are close and have a special bond which they've spoken about in the past.

They're about to lose one of their stars, with Hoda Kotb retiring from her position on the NBC show.

© Getty Hoda is leaving Today

There were tears when she made the announcement on the show and Al spoke to HELLO! about it, reminding fans: "You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving. She's just transitioning into a different role."

Her new role with NBC hasn't been revealed but Hoda is excited to have more time to spend with her daughters, Haley and Hope.

© NDZ/Star Max/GC Images She wants to spend more time with her children

"Hers are just, you know, they're little ones, and she wants to spend that time with them," Al added. "So I completely get it," though again emphasized: "She's not leaving the family. So at the end of the day, I'm happy for her."

Plus, as Hoda's role evolves, Al also maintained that "the great thing about the Today Show" is that "the sum is greater than its equal parts."

Speaking of who will replace her alongside, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda said: "I don't care if it's her best friend, I don't care if it's someone she's worked with, if it's some celeb, when she gets in sync, that's it. If she has chemistry, it will be beautiful."