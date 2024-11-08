Hoda Kotb's 'very special' news warms Today co-stars' hearts

Today's co-stars revealed their anticipation as Hoda Kotb shared some "very special" news in her Morning Boost segment.

"You have a very special Morning Boost," Craig Melvin said to Hoda, who will soon be leaving Today.

"So special," Hoda responded. "Okay, it's the holiday tradition we look forward to all year. Of course, the Rockefeller Center tree actually arrives here tomorrow."

Regular watchers, and New Yorkers in particular, will be aware that it's that time of the year where the Rockefeller Center unveils its Christmas Tree. While the Norway Spruce has often come from New York, this year the tree comes from a different location entirely with a special story behind it, which sparked a huge reaction from the veteran news anchors.

"It comes from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and the family donating it, they've got quite a story," she said, barely able to keep an emotional smile from creeping on her face.

Correspondent Joe Fryer revealed this was the first tree coming from the area since 1959, as he said "the family giving to us, they like to think it's heaven sent."

The Albert family, who live in the Berkshires, were so ecstatic that their tree was picked, that the patriarch of the family, Earl, called it "one of the greatest honors of my life."

Earl and his late wife Lesley planted the tree in 1967 when it was only at waist height; now the impressive conifer stands at an astonishing 74-foot-high.

The family reflected on the passing of Lesley in 2020, just days before Rockefeller's head gardener Erik Pauze took note of the tree.

"This is definitely her handy work," Earl's daughter-in-law Shaun said. When Joe asked what the family thought Lesley would be thinking, Earl had a poignant response.

Earl said: "I'm thinking she's thrilled." He added that he would be thinking of his wife when the tree was lit up outside the iconic building. The family revealed that a memorial to Lesley would stand in the tree's place once it went to the Rockefeller Center.

Following the emotional segment, panning back to the studio, Hoda revealed the family would be coming into the studio the next day ahead of its arrival outside the Center. The cast let out a series of "aww" sounds as they heard the joyous news, clearly touched by the story.

Hoda promised that the team would "take such good care of" the family upon their arrival as they anticipated the tree's debut.