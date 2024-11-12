Hoda Kotb makes surprise on-air request that leaves Today fan stunned

An audience member of the Today Show was left stunned when Hoda Kotb asked her to sing live on air.

Hoda and her co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin headed to the Plaza during Tuesday's show, where they were surrounded by cheering fans.

Hoda was quick to spot a woman in the crowd who was holding a sign that read: "I sang the anthem at the Lincoln Centre for Vets Day" and quickly rushed over to her.

© NBC Hoda Kotb spotted veteran Felita LaRock in the crowd

"Before we get to weather, there's someone here that we have to meet," Hoda said as she approached former veteran, Felita LaRock.

When Hoda asked if she would sing something, Felita said: "Just for you, Hoda," before giving a stunning rendition of 'I Will Survive' by Gloria Gaynor. Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb makes surprise request that leaves Today fan stunned

Felita was delighted as Hoda joined in with the tune before asking the crowd to give the veteran a round of applause.

"Way to go, girl. You crushed it!" exclaimed Hoda, before sharing her appreciation for Felita: "Thank you so much and thank you for your service!"

© NBC Hoda asked Felita to sing for the crowd

Felita was clearly overjoyed with Hoda's shout-out and excitedly told the host, "I love you," from behind the barrier.

Hoda has amassed a legion of dedicated fans over the course of her long-standing broadcasting career, having first joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for Dateline.

Viewers will certainly miss seeing Hoda on their screens every morning when she departs Today. The 60-year-old announced her exit from the show in September, revealing that she'll remain on as co-host until 2025.

© NBC Hoda praised Felita's performance

"My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure," she penned in a statement.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I'll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver.

© Getty Images Hoda is leaving Today after 17 years

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."