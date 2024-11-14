Martin Roberts shares emotional update on 'sleeping rough' after sparking fan reaction

Martin Roberts shared an emotional update on social media after spending one night sleeping rough to raise awareness and funds for homelessness.

The Homes Under the Hammer presenter thanked fans for their support and donations and encouraged his followers to show kindness towards people sleeping on the streets, saying the experience "really isn't nice".

WATCH: Martin Roberts shares emotional update on ‘sleeping rough’ for charity

In a video posted to his Instagram page, the 61-year-old said: "Morning. Well, I survived. Just to say thank you for your support and your donations. It really means a lot to me and the people I'm raising money for. Thank you."

He continued: "If you see a homeless person today at any point, maybe say hello. It really isn't nice. Have a good day."

© @martinrobertstv/Instagram Martin thanked fans for their donations

Earlier this week, Martin revealed that he would be spending the night sleeping rough to raise money for the charity, BillyChip, which provides a safe and secure way for the public to donate directly to homeless people.

"So tonight I'm going to spend a fairly uncomfortable few hours experiencing sleeping rough," he said. "I've got a sleeping bag and all other sorts of bits and pieces to try and make it slightly better. But at the end of the day, I know how hard this is going to be. It's freezing cold. It's November. It's terrible."

Martin was inundated with support from fans

"But it's all to raise awareness for the homeless. I get the choice to do this every now and again but there are people that don't have that choice," the presenter added.

The comments section was quickly inundated with good luck messages and praise for the star, with one person writing: "Thinking of you Martin and what a great worthy cause you are doing this for," while another added: "Best wishes Martin, wonderful thing to be doing!"

© Ellis O’Brien / Lion Television Scotland / BBC Martin is known for hosting Homes Under the Hammer

A third follower penned: "What a fantastic idea. Thank you for making us aware."

Martin is a household name across the nation thanks to his long-standing presenting career. The property expert is best known for appearing on Homes Under the Hammer but has also starred on various celebrity reality shows, including Celebrity MasterChef and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.