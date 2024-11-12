I'm A Celebrity 2024 latecomers: Who is heading into the jungle mid-show?

With just days to go until the new season of I'm A Celebrity, the official line-up has been revealed – and we can't wait to see the likes of Coleen Rooney and Tulisa take on the iconic Bushtucker trials in the jungle.

Ten celebrity contestants have been confirmed so far but if previous seasons are anything to go by, we can expect to see a couple more famous faces make their way to Australia. But who are they? Here's all we know…

Who are the I'm A Celebrity latecomers?

According to reports, Love Island star Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles will be making their way to the jungle camp a week into the series. Meet them below.

Rev Richard Coles

Reverend Richard Coles is a former vicar who was once a member of the band the Communards. The 62-year-old is a regular face on our screens, appearing on panel shows such as QI and Would I Like To You?, as well as several celebrity reality shows.

He also hosted his own weekend Radio 4 programme Saturday Live for 12 years until March 2023 and recently published a series of crime novels.

© BBC / Listen Entertainment Ltd / James Green Rev Richard Coles is reportedly heading into the jungle

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins rose to fame on the fifth series of Love Island. Since then, the 33-year-old model and presenter, from Ireland, has appeared on various celebrity reality shows, including Dancing on Ice and Cooking with the Stars. She has also hosted the Irish version of Glow Up and presented the Love Island USA Aftersun show.

© Getty Maura Higgins rose to fame on Love Island

Latecomers from previous seasons

While the latecomers have less time in the camp than their fellow contestants, that hasn't stopped them from going far in the competition.

Last year, world-famous jockey Frankie Dettori and former pro boxer Tony Bellew entered the camp in the fourth episode. While Frankie was the first to be voted out, Tony made it all the way to the final and placed second behind King of the Jungle, Sam Thompson.

© Kieron McCarron Tony Bellew was the 2023 runner-up

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock MP and Seann Walsh were 2022's latecomers, with the comedian becoming the seventh star to leave the jungle that series, while Matt placed third behind runner-up actor Owen Warner and Queen of the Jungle, football star Jill Scott.