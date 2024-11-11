Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm A Celebrity official 2024 line-up revealed
Ant & Dec on I'm A Celebrity© ITV

Find out who will be joining Ant and Dec in the jungle

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
19 minutes ago
After weeks of speculation, the official I'm A Celebrity line-up has been revealed – and it's safe to say fans are in for a treat this season. 

So, which celebrities will be joining Ant and Dec in Australia in a bid to be crowned this year's King or Queen of the Jungle? Find out below…

WATCH: Sam Thompson was crowned the 2023 King of the Jungle
Coleen Rooney attends the Sedulo Colour Ball 2024 at the Hilton Hotel on June 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. © Getty

Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney, the wife of football star Wayne Rooney, has been confirmed for this year's series. The 38-year-old from Liverpool made headlines back in 2019 after accusing fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of leaking her private information to the press. The dispute was famously dubbed as 'Wagatha Christie'.

GK Barry on 'Loose Women' © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

GK Barry

Influencer GK Barry – real name Grace Eleanor Keeling – rose to fame on the social media platform, TikTok, back in 2020, and has since amassed a legion of fans. The 25-year-old joined the Loose Women panel in August. 

Dean McCullough© Tracey Welch / BBC

Dean McCullough

Dean McCullough, 32, is a DJ from Northern Ireland who is best known for hosting the early breakfast show on BBC Radio 1. 

tulisa

Tulisa

Pop star Tulisa rose to fame as one-third of the R&B/hip hop group N-Dubz with her cousin Dappy and friend Fazer in the mid-2000s. 

The 36-year-old is also best known for appearing as a judge on ITV's The X-Factor.

Alan Halsall attends the ITV Palooza! held at The Royal Festival Hall© Jeff Spicer,Getty

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall is known and loved for playing Tyrone Dobbs in ITV's long-running soap, Coronation Street. The 42-year-old actor was reportedly due to appear on I'm A Celeb back in 2023 but was forced to pull out due to an ACL injury, which resulted in major surgery. 

Danny Jones© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Danny Jones

Danny Jones is following in the footsteps of his McFly bandmate Dougie Poynter, who won the show in 2011.

As well as being one-fourth of McFly, Danny, 38, is also known as a judge on The Voice UK.

Oti Mabuse in a brown outfit© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse rose to fame as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing before leaving the show to join ITV's Dancing on Ice as a judge. The 34-year-old, who hails from South Africa, is also a panellist on The Masked Dancer.

Barry McGuigan attends the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2023 at Dock10 Studios on December 19, 2023 in Manchester, England© Mike Marsland/WireImage

Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan, nicknamed The Clones Cyclone, is a former professional boxer from Ireland. The 63-year-old boasts an impressive boxing career, having held the WBA and lineal featherweight titles from 1985 to 1986. He was also named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1985 and remains president of the Professional Boxing Association, which he founded. 

melvin odoom© Photo: Getty Images

Melvin Odoom

Melvin Odoom is a radio DJ and television presenter who is perhaps best known for presenting Kiss FM's breakfast show and the weekly late night show on Radio 1. The 44-year-old is no stranger to celebrity reality shows, having appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Jane Moore on Loose Women in a printed shirt© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Jane Moore

Jane Moore is a journalist and presenter who is best known as a panellist on Loose Women and as a columnist for The Sun. The 62-year-old has also worked with the Channel 4 programme Dispatches, and previously as a regular contributor to Question Time and The Andrew Marr Show.

