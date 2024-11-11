I'm A Celebrity official 2024 line-up revealed

After weeks of speculation, the official I'm A Celebrity line-up has been revealed – and it's safe to say fans are in for a treat this season.

So, which celebrities will be joining Ant and Dec in Australia in a bid to be crowned this year's King or Queen of the Jungle? Find out below…

WATCH: Sam Thompson was crowned the 2023 King of the Jungle

© Getty Coleen Rooney Coleen Rooney, the wife of football star Wayne Rooney, has been confirmed for this year's series. The 38-year-old from Liverpool made headlines back in 2019 after accusing fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of leaking her private information to the press. The dispute was famously dubbed as 'Wagatha Christie'.



© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock GK Barry Influencer GK Barry – real name Grace Eleanor Keeling – rose to fame on the social media platform, TikTok, back in 2020, and has since amassed a legion of fans. The 25-year-old joined the Loose Women panel in August.

© Tracey Welch / BBC Dean McCullough Dean McCullough, 32, is a DJ from Northern Ireland who is best known for hosting the early breakfast show on BBC Radio 1.

Tulisa Pop star Tulisa rose to fame as one-third of the R&B/hip hop group N-Dubz with her cousin Dappy and friend Fazer in the mid-2000s. The 36-year-old is also best known for appearing as a judge on ITV's The X-Factor.

© Jeff Spicer,Getty Alan Halsall Alan Halsall is known and loved for playing Tyrone Dobbs in ITV's long-running soap, Coronation Street. The 42-year-old actor was reportedly due to appear on I'm A Celeb back in 2023 but was forced to pull out due to an ACL injury, which resulted in major surgery.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Danny Jones Danny Jones is following in the footsteps of his McFly bandmate Dougie Poynter, who won the show in 2011. As well as being one-fourth of McFly, Danny, 38, is also known as a judge on The Voice UK.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Oti Mabuse Oti Mabuse rose to fame as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing before leaving the show to join ITV's Dancing on Ice as a judge. The 34-year-old, who hails from South Africa, is also a panellist on The Masked Dancer.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Barry McGuigan Barry McGuigan, nicknamed The Clones Cyclone, is a former professional boxer from Ireland. The 63-year-old boasts an impressive boxing career, having held the WBA and lineal featherweight titles from 1985 to 1986. He was also named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1985 and remains president of the Professional Boxing Association, which he founded.

© Photo: Getty Images Melvin Odoom Melvin Odoom is a radio DJ and television presenter who is perhaps best known for presenting Kiss FM's breakfast show and the weekly late night show on Radio 1. The 44-year-old is no stranger to celebrity reality shows, having appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.