Bake Off viewers in disbelief over fan-favourite contestant's shock revelation

Viewers who tuned into The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night were in disbelief over a surprising revelation from fan-favourite contestant Dylan.

During the episode, Dylan was asked to give his birth year, to which he revealed he was born in 2004, making him 20 years old.

It's safe to say fans were shocked, with many sharing their surprise on social media. One person penned: "The SHOCK when Dylan revealed he was born in 2004," while another commented: "I just kept repeating… I'm older than Dylan in a disbelieving haze."

© Channel 4 Dylan is a fan favourite contestant on the show

A third person remarked: "Dylan saying he was born in 2004 has made me feel sick. He's a baby," while another added: "WHAT?? Dylan was born in 2004? Now I feel so old."

Dylan, a retail assistant from Buckinghamshire, has quickly become a favourite amongst viewers of the show. Following Tuesday's programme, which saw the contestants take on a series of 70s-themed challenges, Dylan received his third handshake from Paul Hollywood – and some fans are convinced he'll win the competition.

© Channel 4 The contestants faced a series of 70s themed challenges

One person penned on X, formerly known as Twitter: "If Dylan doesn't win #gbbo it will be an injustice. For a lad so young he is so talented," while another added: "Dylan is definitely a favourite. And I'm calling it now, he’s going to win it."

A third fan wrote: "Yet another handshake and excessive niceness. Just give Dylan the trophy now!"

In Tuesday's episode, the five remaining bakers competed in the quarterfinals. While Georgie was named Star Baker after coming first in the Technical and impressing the judges with her gateau Showstopper, Illiyin was sent home.

© Channel 4 Fans think Dylan could win the show

Taking to social media after her exit, Illiyin said she will cherish her memories from the tent.

"Well, the time has come for me to leave the Tent," she said. "I leave with memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life and a deeper understanding of myself and what I am capable of. There are lessons in everything and truly Bake Off has been a massive one.

"It has been a lesson in patience, determination and self-belief. I will always be grateful. Before GBBO I had built a beautiful online community of like-minded individuals who I have had the privilege to support in their difficult post-natal experiences and other forms of advocacy," continued the baker, before thanking her family and the "wider community" for supporting her.

She concluded: "I am a firm believer in 'what's for me won't miss me' and this was for me, what a joy! I'm excited for what is next in this new chapter and to welcome more of you into my community. We'll laugh, learn and grow together. It's a great time."