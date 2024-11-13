Sally Nugent's two-word response to Jon Kay's parenting admission on BBC Breakfast

Sally Nugent was in stitches over her BBC Breakfast co-star Jon Kay's relatable parenting admission on Tuesday's edition of the show.

The pair were discussing Coleen Rooney's latest social media post, in which she shared her anxiety about leaving her four boys at home as she heads into the I'm A Celebrity jungle ahead of the 2024 series.

Introducing the story, Sally asked viewers: "Now how does jumping on a plane to Australia and leaving your children behind for a few weeks sound?"

© BBC Sally Nugent and Jon Kay hosted BBC Breakfast on Monday

Jon quipped: "Brilliant," prompting laughter from his co-host Sally, who shares a son with her ex-husband, Gavin Hawthorn.

"Go on then! Can you imagine?" asked Sally.

Jon, who shares three children with his wife Francesca Kasteliz, added: "Yes, let's go!" to which his co-star gave a two-word response: "Not me!"

© BBC Sally laughed at Jon's response

Coleen, who is the wife of former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, is just one of ten famous faces who have been confirmed for the 2024 series of I'm A Celebrity.

The 38-year-old will be joined by McFly singer Danny Jones, boxer Barry McGuigan, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, Loose Women panellist Jane Moore, BBC Radio 1 DJs Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom, and social media influencer GK Barry.

© ITV Coleen shared her anxiety about leaving home

Love Island star Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles will reportedly be joining the line-up as latecomers.

© ITV Ten celebrities have been confirmed for the 2024 show

In Coleen's latest social media post, the media personality shut down rumours that she would be exempt from taking part in challenges.

"I want to experience something different, do something for myself and meet new people. I'm really looking forward to doing the trials," she said. "There's been a lot of news saying I am exempt because of various illnesses. But I can confirm I can do every trial, so I am not excluded from any, and I am looking forward to it."

Coleen shares four sons with Wayne Rooney

Coleen also revealed the arrangements she had put in place for her boys, Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and Cass, five, during her absence. "We've done letters to Father Christmas today so they'll get posted on the way to school tomorrow, which was another thing I wanted to do before I go," she said, adding: "I am really anxious about leaving the kids, that’s my biggest thing, for weeks and months that’s been on my mind."

The new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will begin on Sunday 17 November at 9pm on ITV.