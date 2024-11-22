Return to Paradise Anna Samson reveals surprising response to landing starring role

Anna Samson is set to become a household name with her new role as DI Mackenzie Clarke in the upcoming Death in Paradise spin-off show, Return to Paradise.

Not only is Anna the first female-ever lead in the Death in Paradise universe - which takes us to the fictional town of Dolphin Cove in Australia - but the show also features the first queer main character in the franchise, with actress Celia Island playing police volunteer Reggie Rocco. Chatting to HELLO!, Anna opened up about the show, and why she thinks audiences are ready for a woman to take centre stage!

She explained: “I think we trust the viewers and the fans of the franchise. I think they're totally ready for a female detective. I think that they're smart, they're up with the times.

“I really trust that the audience is going to embrace a female detective. I think we have to trust our audiences to move with the times and to come along on the journey with us because the DNA of the show hasn't changed. The spirit of the original is still very much in the bones.

“Also I think kindness is in the DNA and the bones of the paraverse, I really do. And Peter Mattessi is an incredibly kind showrunner, so that's infectious and I think kindness without inclusivity is pointless.

Speaking about her character, she continued: “She’s Australian but went to London to work at the Metropolitan police but after potential wrongdoing, she ran back to Dolphin Cove.

“I think like maybe a lot of us, she feels like an outsider in the world like she doesn't belong. I think that's her feeling that most of us can understand, but she also looks for evidence that she doesn't belong and if you look for that evidence in the world you'll always find it.

“So she can be quite blinkered and blind to the people that maybe have their arms open to her or what a small community has to offer. She doesn't see the charm in that. She doesn't see the charm in Australia at all. She's made a home in London.”

Speaking about landing the gig in the third Death in Paradise show, including the original and Kris Marshall’s Beyond Paradise, she explained: “It was a surreal, wonderful experience knowing that this show is being made and that I will be playing Mackenzie Clark.

“There were 24 hours after my agent called where it was just glee and then I went, ‘Oh no, I actually have to do it!’ because there's a bit of pressure involved with being in a big franchise but mostly pride and I was pleased as punch!”

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One from 23 November