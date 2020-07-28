Josephine Jobert speaks out about Death in Paradise return for first time Are you looking forward to the return of DS Florence Cassell?

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has opened up about her return in the show for the first time! It was confirmed that the actress, who played DS Florence Cassell before leaving the series at the end of season eight, would be back for season ten - and we can't wait to see her return to St. Marie!

Ralf Little shared a video of filming on his Instagram Stories where he panned to Josephine, who spoke about coming back to the series, saying: "Here I am! Hi everybody, I'm so excited to be back for this new series," while Ralf added: "I know. We are just going to have to do our best acting in paradise."

Josephine is returning to the show as Florence

Josephine previously revealed why she had decided to leave the show back in early 2019 on Twitter, saying: "I quit the show for personal and professional reasons - nothing dramatic I swear! Everything is fine, it's just that I've been working on Death in Paradise for five years... I loved every minute of it. I'm going to miss the show, I'm going to miss Toby and Ardal and Shyko and everyone so it's been a tough decision, but that's life."

Florence left St Marie following the death of her fiancé

Although it is not clear what convinced Josephine to return for season ten, BBC bosses have teased a romance storyline between Madeleine and the new detective, DI Neville Parker.

The synopsis reads: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly… Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there.

"With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature. But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him?"