Death in Paradise shares first look at new detective Don Gilet in series 14

Death in Paradise has shared a first look at Don Gilet as the show's new lead detective, DI Mervin Wilson, ahead of his debut in the upcoming Christmas special.

DI Wilson is set to burst onto our TV screens in the feature-length festive special before the upcoming 14th season in 2025.

A synopsis for the episode reads: "Mervin arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discover Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island."

© BBC / Lou Denim Don Gilet will make his debut in the Christmas special

Don said of the upcoming yuletide instalement: "I am delighted to have returned to the wonderful island of Guadeloupe and this time to be stepping into the well-worn shoes of the Detective Inspector.

"It's been a real pleasure filming such a beloved series alongside the hardworking cast and crew. I can’t wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team and what secrets may unfold..."

© BBC/ Lou Denim Don will play DI Mervin Wilson

Filming on the special and 14th season has wrapped in Guadeloupe, with series regulars Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules all reprising their roles.

© Philippe_VIRAPIN Don was announced as the new lead earlier this year

Élizabeth, who portrays Catherine Bordey, shared an update with fans in October, revealing on her Instagram page that filming had ended. "Series 14 done," penned the actress alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of her and Don Warrington, who plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, shooting a scene.

WATCH: Have you caught up on series 13?

Don was announced as the show's lead earlier this year following Ralf Little's departure as DI Neville Parker.

© BBC Ralf Little left the show after four seasons

At the time, Don, who is known for his roles in EastEnders and Shetland, said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!"

On his decision to leave the show after four seasons, Ralf previously told ITV's Lorraine: "If it was just a heart decision I would have wanted to do it for 20 more years. But just for the show and for my character Neville it just sort of felt like his story was finished and his journey deserved to be completed. He deserved a happy ending and it just felt right."