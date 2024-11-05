Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise gets major update - details

Death in Paradise fans won't have to wait too much longer for the release of its highly-anticipated Australia-set spin-off, Return to Paradise, as the release date has now been confirmed.

The upcoming show, which marks the first female lead detective in the franchise, will arrive on BBC One on Friday 22 November at 8pm.

WATCH: Will you be watching Return to Paradise?

Starring Anna Samson, the new episodes will follow Met Police detective Mackenzie Clarke as she returns home Down Under after being accused of tampering with evidence. When she arrives back in her hometown of Dolphin Cove, she receives a frosty reception having left her fiancé at the altar years before.

Anna Samson stars in Return to Paradise

The full synopsis reads: "Return to Paradise follows DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson), an Australian expat who's made a name for herself in London’s Metropolitan Police for cracking uncrackable murder cases. When she is accused of tampering with evidence, Mackenzie returns to Australia, back to the last place she ever wanted to be – her hometown of Dolphin Cove.

"Having fled the town six years ago, infamously leaving her ex- fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar, Mackenzie is not welcome here."

© BBC The series arrives on 22 November

It continues: "But with no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station."

"Once a case lands on her desk, she can't rest until she's figured it out, and the killer is in handcuffs. It's that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues, and the people of Dolphin Cove."

© ABCView The show follows Met detective Mackenzie Clarke as she returns home to Australia

Other cast members include Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso), Tai Hara (Colin From Accounts), Celia Ireland (Wentworth Prison), Catherine McClements (Total Control), Andrea Demetriades (The Artful Dodger) and Aaron McGrath (Preppers).

Leading lady Anna shared a behind-the-scenes selfie from her last day on set back in October, reflecting on her time filming the show, which has already aired on Australia's ABC channel.

"Our last day on set," penned the star. "The ever-extraordinary makeup team made sure we had an apt send-off. I did a fair amount of crying that day, so they had even more work than usual.

"The last episode of Return to Paradise lands on ABC TV tonight…and though it would be mortifying to Mackenzie Clarke to get emotional about such things, I'll just say that this was the most brilliant shoot, with fun and kindness found at every turn. The extraordinary effort that goes into crafting a show that makes an audience feel warm, blows me away."