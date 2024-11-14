Bad Sisters viewers horrified by season two episode two's 'devastating' ending

Bad Sisters is back on our screens for season two, and we couldn't be more excited for the return of the Garvey sisters. However, things certainly could be going better for our murderous group, as episode two saw tragedy strike when—spoilers ahead for the first two episodes—Grace is killed in a car crash.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "Anne-Marie Duff's performance in this episode was spectacular, I have nothing else to say but praise. But that ending left me devastated," while another person wrote: "Oh, this is SAD on a whole other level."

WATCH: The show is back for season two

A third person posted: "Was so annoyed at Grace for telling her husband that she killed JP and still keeping secrets from her sisters when they could have helped her, only for me to end up crying because she got into an accident." Another fan posted: "How are the Garvey sisters going to come back from this, OMG #badsisters."

Anne-Marie Duff, who plays Grace, has spoken about knowing the ending, telling Radio Times: "I knew well ahead [that she was going to die], and I just think it's a brilliant conceit.

© Apple TV+ Anne-Marie Duff in Bad Sisters

"There was so much anticipation around what would happen to Grace, where would Grace go. And Sharon's [Horgan] thrown a massive grenade into it, and so it takes that out of the story now, so now anything can happen. It's very liberating, I think." Sharon Horgan added: "It's a massive gut-punch, but the story propels it so much after that you kind of... it's not that you leave it behind, it's just that there's so much going on.

"And the sisters are having to protect Blanaid and look after themselves, because by the time you get to [episode] 2, you realise that the cops are really moving in on them as well. So I think all the story kind of motivates other story. And so I'm hoping that people will get so caught up in that that they won't be angry [about Grace's death] for too long."

Bad Sisters is back for season two

However, in a recent interview, the show's director, Dearbhla Walsh, teased that Grace might not be dead after all. In a clip shared to X, the interviewer says: "You know what they say on television, it's not really a death until we see a body," to which Dearbhla replied: "You're my kind of man! Excellent! Tune into series three!"