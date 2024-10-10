Apple TV+ releases Slow Horses season 5 first trailer - watch here

The Slow Horses season five trailer is here, and it shows the Slough House crew in danger yet again – this time with Roddy Ho in the firing line, literally.

In the trailer, Gary Oldman’s character, Jackson Lamb, can be seen pulling Roddy down as a masked man shoots at them, before hinting at trouble in London, with only Jackson knowing where the attackers will strike next. The trailer also shows River covered in blood (and pink paint) while in the car with Coe, and sharing a kiss with a very confused-looking Louisa.

WATCH: The trailer for Slow Horses season 5

While the trailer doesn’t reveal much of the plot, the synopsis for season five's source material, London Rules by Mick Herron, reads:"At Regent's Park, the Intelligence Service HQ, its new chief, Claude Whelan, is learning the job the hard way.

"Tasked with protecting a beleaguered Prime Minister, he’s facing attacks from all directions: from the showboating MP who orchestrated the Brexit vote, and now has his sights set on Number Ten; from the showboat's wife, a tabloid columnist, who’s crucifying Whelan in print; and especially from his own deputy, Lady Di Taverner, who's alert for Claude's every stumble. Meanwhile, the country’s being rocked by an apparently random string of terror attacks.

© Apple TV+ Jack Lowden in Slow Horses

"Over at Slough House, the last stop for washed-up spies, the crew are struggling with personal problems: repressed grief, various addictions, retail paralysis, and the nagging suspicion that their newest colleague is a psychopath. But collectively, they’re about to rediscover their greatest strength – making a bad situation much, much worse."

Jonathan Pryce stars in Slow Horses season 4

The trailer also confirmed that the show would be returning in 2025, prompting fans to praise Apple TV+ for releasing a new season of the show every year.

The show is already filming season six, with fans posting about the fast-paced production on X, with one writing: "Every day I’m grateful that @Netflix didn’t commission #SlowHorses. I watch the finale safe in the knowledge that season 5 is completed and filming for season 6 has already begun. Utter genius television from @AppleTV."

Another added: "They don’t let the Slow Horses cast breathe omg back on set for season 6 and season 4 not even done airing yet. This is a real show."

Season four concluded earlier this week, and speaking about returning to the show in the future, Hugo Weaving said: "You probably know that Frank is in one of the other books, and so the assumption at the end of this season, and certainly to anyone who has read the books, is that Frank will be coming back.

Slow Horses is back for season 4

"Frank gets to play his Get Out of Jail Free card, which he has had all along because he knows that MI5 and David Cartwright tried to set him up. He knows he's got that, so he can say that fabulous line, ‘I'll get the next train.’ He can be that sort of character because he actually is a survivor and excellently slippery."