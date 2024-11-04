Is Billy Crystal’s intense new horror Before worth the watch?

Billy Crystal is starring in a new Apple TV+ show, Before, which follows a child psychiatrist who finds himself disturbingly linked to his latest patient while grieving the loss of his late wife. The show has certainly caused a stir with viewers and critics alike, but is it worth the watch? Find out here…

What is Before about?

The story follows the Monsters Inc. star as Eli, a child psychiatrist struggling to cope after the loss of his wife. While battling disturbing dreams, he is shocked to discover a young boy scratching words into his front door, who later sneaks into his home and watches him sleep.

WATCH: Will you be watching Before?

After agreeing to meet with a disturbed child who is on his last chance before being committed to hospital, Eli is shocked to find it is the same boy, Noah. While Eli tries to help him, Noah experiences strange hallucinations and speaks in 17th-century Dutch.

What has the reaction been?

Viewers have been loving the show and have taken to X to discuss it, with one person writing: "New show #Before on #AppleTV with @BillyCrystal is VERY awesome. Spooky psychological thriller, with a balanced touch of that classic Crystal humour." Another person added: "The @AppleTV gold standard continues w/ #Before.

"Went in completely blind and was hooked within the first 10 minutes. Billy Crystal is a strong lead, but it’s newcomer Jacobi Jupe who steals the show. Shoutout to @JetWilkinson for a phenomenal directing job on Ep2! Worth the watch."

Billy Crystal stars as Eli in Before

A third person commented: "Okay #Before on @AppleTV is class! Brilliant horror thriller! Oh my, @BillyCrystal is superb!! A MUST-WATCH SHOW!!"

However, critics appear to be less enthusiastic, with the show debuting at just 32 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "As a vehicle for Crystal to prove that he can be humorlessly sombre, Before at least fulfils a very basic mandate.

Eli tries to help a young boy called Noah

"But as a spiritual thriller with supernatural overtones, it’s a lifeless dud... Watch Pachinko instead." Variety added: "Even with half-hour episodes, several coming in under the 25-minute mark, this drama still manages to drag, endlessly repeating the same setups and visual themes to buy time until an unsatisfying conclusion."

Will you be watching Apple TV+'s Before?

However, other critics praised Billy’s performance, with The Guardian writing: "Crystal is brilliant. His commitment to the part and this new mode is total," while the San Francisco Chronicle added: "It’s not a revelation, but there is pleasure in seeing a performer who’s amused us so much stretch and indulge something for himself."