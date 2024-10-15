Slow Horses' season six future revealed by Apple TV+ after streaming service budget cuts

Apple TV+ has some seriously great shows available, but the jewel in it's crown has got to be the award-winning series Slow Horses, which recently aired its season four finale. While season five has already been confirmed - and filmed - will the show be back for season six? Find out here…

Despite reports that the streaming platform is planning to cut costs after investing over $20 billion in it's original series', Slow Horses will be returning for season six - hurrah!

WATCH: Slow Horses' season 5 trailer

Apple TV+'s creator director Jay Hunt said: "Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure."

Will you be watching season 6?

So what can we expect from season six? The synopsis reads: "Season six sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge."

The synopsis for the sixth novel in the book series by Mick Herron gives more information, reading: "In Slough House, the backwater for failed spies, memories are stirring, all of them bad. Catherine Standish is buying booze again, Louisa Guy is raking over the ashes of lost love, and new recruit Lech Wicinski, whose sins make him outcast even among the slow horses, is determined to discover who destroyed his career, even if he tears his life apart in the process.





"With winter taking its grip Jackson Lamb would sooner be left brooding in peace, but even he can't ignore the dried blood on his carpets. So when the man responsible for killing a slow horse breaks cover at last, Lamb sends his crew out to even the score. This time, they're heading into joe country. And they're not all coming home."

For the uninitiated, the hit show follows a dysfunctional group of MI5 spies who, for various reasons, have been placed in the worst department in the security service - led by their gross, acerbic leader, Jackson Lamb. Despite being put out to pasture, trouble is always just around the corner for the band of misfits.





The show has a very impressive cast including Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, BAFTA Award nominee Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The complete first four seasons of Slow Horses are now streaming on Apple TV+