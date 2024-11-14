Eve Hewson reveals the surprising side of growing up with dad Bono

Legendary Irish rocker Bono's daughter Eve Hewson is making waves in Hollywood after her starring role in the Netflix hit The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning.

In her new interview with Byrdie on November 13, the 33-year-old opened up about her childhood with her father, and how his work ethic might surprise some.

"I grew up seeing my dad work all day," she said of the U2 frontman. "Every day, from the moment he woke up at five o'clock in the morning, he would get up, write for two hours, and then read, and then start his phone calls."

"And he did not stop working until he fell asleep at 10 o'clock at night. I've seen him do that for my entire life. Of course, when I was younger, he would come home a lot later because they used to record late into the night."

The Irish band garnered an incredible 22 Grammy wins throughout their career, with hits like "With Or Without You" and "Sunday Bloody Sunday" under their belts.

© Monica Schipper Eve revealed that Bono's incredible work ethic rubbed off on her

"I've seen how much work it takes behind the scenes that people don't understand or recognize," Eve told the publication. "The success people see in magazines or online, or wherever they're getting their information, is such a small amount of the work actually going on."

"And that's been a great training ground for me, to know how much you have to commit yourself to something. And I think a lot of young actors don't have that knowledge; don't really understand the amount of work put into the craft. Lady Gaga is not actually out partying all the time. She's working her [expletive] off."

© Getty Eve's parents wanted her to be an architect

"Okay, Charli XCX is maybe out a little bit more than Lady Gaga, but she's not actually partying all the time," she quipped. "These people work. They're dedicated to their craft. But you only see a tiny bit of that when they become successful."

The actress revealed that her parents were initially against her chosen career path after she fell in love with the world of film, instead pushing her towards architecture.

© Netflix The 33-year-old starred in the Netflix drama

"[My parents] were like, 'Oh my god, this is what she wants to do.' They just didn't want me to move to Hollywood. They didn't want me to get caught up in the movie business," she said.

"I mean, look at the music industry, at the movie industry—it is stark. There's a lot of bad [expletive] out there. They were concerned for their 15-year-old child that, all of a sudden, came home and was like: I want to be an actress. They were like, 'Oh god, no. Please be an architect.'"

© Kristina Bumphrey She studied at NYU's prestigious drama school

Eve ignored her parent's wishes and moved to New York after high school; she studied at the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where she graduated in 2013.

The Irish native is the second daughter of activist Ali Hewson and Bono; she has an older sister, Jordan, 35, and two younger brothers, Elijah, 25, and John, 23.