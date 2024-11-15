Jude Law reveals he regrets making beloved rom-com - and we can't believe it

While Jude Law has taken on many iconic role across his incredible career, he has spoken candidly about one major misstep he thinks he took with a popular early Noughties rom-com.

Chatting to GQ magazine, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor revealed that he regretted following up his critically acclaimed movie Cold Mountain with Alfie, which was a remake of a popular 1960s movie.

He explained: "I was in a really strong position [at that time] because I’d just had another [Oscar] nomination on the back of Cold Mountain, and for Alfie to be the film I chose to do quite soon after that, I think was a bad move.

"I just felt it hadn’t elevated [the material] and felt a little light, a little too cheesy. I think it was made for too much money, and I was probably paid too much money, which I underestimated at the time. I kicked myself that I’d done something that was leaning into the heartthrob and the charismatic lead and it hadn’t worked.

A stylish reinvention of the 1960's classic, Alfie

"Everyone has hits, everyone has flops. But yes, I think it did [knock my confidence]. It also made me aware that, when you are fresh out of the gate, everyone is intrigued and everyone wants a piece of you. And then as soon as you have a couple of misfires, their attention goes elsewhere. And so there’s a part of you also thinking, ‘Oh, OK, how do I get that attention back?’."

Jude Law has said that he regrets making the movie Alfie Alfie received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 48%, with the consensus on the critics website reading: "This unnecessary remake wants Alfie to have his cake and eat it, too, but a lack of sexual fizz and a sour performance by Jude Law conspire to deliver audiences a romantic comedy that isn't romantic or funny."

However, many people have a soft spot for the 2004 film, and have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, over time to discuss. One person wrote: "What's your favorite Jude Law film? #Alfie is one of mine!" Another added: "I know most people hate it (even Jude Law), but I love the remake of Alfie."

Jude is set to join the Stars Wars universe next in the highly anticipated upcoming series Skeleton Crew, and opened up about taking on the role. "It makes me a little bit nervous, if I’m honest, in the same way that I felt a responsibility to really make sure Dumbledore had a heart and soul that was considered and true,” he explained.

© Getty Images Jude Law attends "The New Pope" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 01, 2019 in Venice, Italy

"It’s the same with this. I mean, there are haters everywhere, it seems nowadays, unfortunately. People have very acute opinions of this galaxy and how it should be handled. Obviously, you hope you’re going to get a majority of them on your side, and you’re aware that you may not win all of them over."