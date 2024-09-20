It’s official, Jude Law has entered his fashion era

Ok, Jude Law. We hear you and we see you.

One of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, the 51-year-old has accumulated a polished wardrobe that reflects his cultural status.

Sleek suits with slim cuts, classic colours and minimalist details feature heavily, alongside conventional staples. He frequently pairs tailored blazers with simple tees, incorporating a laid-back yet suave vibe.

© Getty The actor was spotted while filming Black Rabbit in NYC

That’s not to say the onscreen veteran is limited by his style. He has been known to embrace a slightly rugged aesthetic, seen in his choice of leather jackets, scarves, and textured fabrics. Trench coats, Chelsea boots, and wool overcoats lean into quintessential British attire with a relaxed, modern edge that’s oh-so LA.

Jude was seen in New York on Thursday while on the set of his new TV Series Black Rabbit. Starring Jude and Jason Batemen, the miniseries follows the story of the owner of a New York City hotspot who allows his chaotic brother back into his life.

© Getty The Hollywood veteran added arty-dad vibes into his wardrobe

Signalling his entry into his fashion era à la Brad Pitt, Jude sported two contemporary looks that radiated art-dad vibes.

The first was a loosely-fitted black suit, layered over a white tank top and an unbuttoned white overshirt. A pair of suede black boots and a double layering of longline bohemian necklaces completed the mob-inspired ensemble.

© Getty Jude showed off his signature style at the Toronto International Film Festival

The second comprised a pair of sage green joggers punctuated by cherry racing stripes, the same white tank and a navy overshirt. Some terracotta sneakers added another pop of colour to the sporty aesthetic. Jude’s hair was styled in a slick back manner for both outfits.

While not his own wardrobe picks, the actor’s on-set attire marked a new chapter for his style.

Jude was recently spotted at Toronto Film Festival, opting for a classic look that summarised his default fashion sense.

The actor slipped into a crisp-cut suit with a timeless charcoal and white pinstripe. It seems that the humble tank top is Jude’s ultimate staple, as he once again layered the vest under the set to give the look a contemporary edge.