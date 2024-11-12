Festive flicks coming to Netflix: from Lindsay Lohan's latest to Chad Michael Murray's sizzling return

Christmas has come early! Ahead of the holiday season, Netflix is gifting fans with a hoard of festive flicks, featuring rom-com queens Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Christina Milian.

Bringing a dose of mistletoe magic, these movies pair perfectly with a steaming cup of hot chocolate, a warm blanket, and tartan PJs if you're feeling particularly extra. From a love story between a widow whose magic scarf brings Jack Frost to life (yes, you read that right), to a delicious reunion between two former flames, Netflix is bringing the romance this Christmas.

Apart from Santa, here's what's coming to town…

© Netflix Meet Me Next Christmas Available to watch from November 6 Cheesy but charming, Meet Me Next Christmas tells the story of Layla – a newly-single woman determined to get a ticket to the sold-out Pentatonix concert. After promising to meet handsome stranger James at the annual event, Layla heads to a concierge service, where employee Teddy, is assigned to get her in. As they embark on a festive quest in New York, Layla and Teddy's search for a ticket might just lead to love.

© Netflix Hot Frosty Available to watch from November 13 Jack Frost is turning up the heat (there's a sentence I never thought I'd say). Netflix's unlikely romance introduces Kathy, a young widowed woman whose magic scarf brings a snowman to life. Given a short window, before he's destined to melt, Jack (played by the hunky Justin Milligan) helps Kathy to rediscover her holiday cheer.

© Netflix That Christmas Available to watch from December 4 A family-friendly flick, That Christmas boasts an impressive cast with Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, Bill Nighy, and Katherine Parkinson lending their voices. Set in a small seaside town, Netflix's animated film features a series of holiday stories, all penned by Love Actually director, Richard Curtis.

© Netflix Our Little Secret Available to watch from November 27 Another Lindsay Lohan vehicle? Sign us up. Following the success of Falling for Christmas, the actress is back in Our Little Secret, and she's teaming up with Pretty Little Liars alum, Ian Harding. This time around, queen Lindsay is playing Avery, a woman who discovers that her new boyfriend's sister, is dating her ex, Logan. The duo vows to keep their past relationship a secret, but when sparks fly, they're forced to reconsider their futures.