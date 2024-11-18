Inside Slow Horses star Gary Oldman's 'mistake' marriage to teenage Uma Thurman

Lesley Manville has recently spoken candidly about the end of her marriage to Gary Oldman - who went on to marry Kill Bill star Uma Thurman in the same year as his divorce from the Moonflower Murders star.

His second marriage was short lived, with Uma calling it a "mistake". But what happened? Find out more about the Hollywood stars' relationship here…

Though it is not clear how Uma and Gary met, it is widely thought that the pair met on the set of State of Grace in 1989, when Uma would have been 18, while Gary was 12 years her senior.

Around that time, Gary was married to British actress Lesley Manville, with the pair tying the knot in 1987. Three months after the birth of their son, Alfie, Gary and Lesley split, finalising their divorce in 1990.

Uma Thurman and Gary Oldman wed in 1990

Speaking about her split from Gary on Desert Island Discs, Lesley said: "I'd always imagined being married to Gary for a long time. We fell in love at the Royal Court Theatre, we were having the most amazing time together, we loved each other. We got married, I got pregnant on my honeymoon, we got back and did the fantastic BBC film The Firm

"We were having the best time then the rug was very severely pulled from under my feet. I thought we'd be together forever and have a big family. But maybe if that had happened, maybe I wouldn't have the career I have now. I think I'd have given up a lot for a good long marriage, but the price would have been something - I don't know what."

Actor Gary Oldman and actress Uma Thurman arrive by boat for dinner party after Made in Milan film screening

Gary and Uma, who were 19 and 31 respectively at the time, married later in the same year. However, the marriage did not last the test of time, with the pair breaking up just two years later.

Reflecting on the marriage in 1996, Uma called it a mistake, telling Vanity Fair: "We met when I was 18. He was 12 years older. It was a crazy love affair that ended, as it needed to. He was my first love. I had no prior experience."

Gary also spoke about the marriage in an interview - while reflecting on how he should open up more in interviews. Speaking to Playboy, he said: "Now, because of the internet and all that, people just go to the [expletive] morgue, open the drawer and write, 'Son of welder, once married to Uma Thurman.'"

Uma went on to marry Ethan Hawke

He continued: "I’m so tired of it. I sometimes fantasize about sitting down in a situation like this and actually saying, ‘You know, it was all made up. You will never know who my real father was. He wasn’t a [expletive] welder. I was just having a lark with you all.'"

Gary has now been married five times, and said that he thinks "relationships are very, very hard," and joking that they are "for ten minutes". Speaking about his romance with Uma, he added: "I don’t think it meant very much to either of us."

Lesley and Gary have remained close friends

The Slow Horses actor went on to marry Donya Fiorentino in 1997, with whom he shares two sons, Gulliver and Charlie, Alexandra Edenborough in 2008, and Gisele Schmidt in 2017, who he is still in a relationship with. Meanwhile, Uma married Ethan Hawke in 1998 and the pair share two children, Maya and Levon.

They divorced in 2005, and Uma welcomed a third child with her current partner Arpad Busson in 2012. Gary is also a grandfather to his first son Alfie's two children, Matilda and Ozzy.