Inside The Good Life star Felicity Kendal's private life: From famous ex-husbands to lookalike sons

Actress Felicity Kendal has carved out an impressive career in the world of film and TV and is a household name for many.

She's appeared in a plethora of hit shows including the likes of Rosemary & Thyme, Doctor Who, and most famously, The Good Life.

© Getty Images Stars from The Good Life in 1975

Swapping the silver screen for the stage, the 78-year-old star is currently performing in Filumena at London's Richmond Theatre which runs until 23 November.

Felicity's first marriage to Drewe Henley

The actress was first married to actor Drewe Henley between 1968 and 1979. Drewe played a squadron leader in Star Wars and also appeared in the likes of Hell Boats, When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth and Destination Moonbase Alpha.

© ITV/Shutterstock Felicity wed Drewe Henley in 1968

During their relationship, they welcomed one child together, son Charley, who has followed in his famous parents' footsteps, working as a visual effects supervisor. He was previously nominated at the 85th Academy Awards for his work on Prometheus. Other film credits include Napoleon, The Jungle Book and Alien vs. Predator.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Felicity with her son Charley

Felicity's second marriage to Michael Rudman

Felicity later found love with Death of a Salesman theatre director, Michael Rudman. According to reports, they secretly embarked on a romance while Michael was directing her in a play in the West End.

The pair had been together for seven years before they tied the knot in 1983. Their relationship wasn't smooth sailing however with the pair divorcing in 1994 before later reuniting until his death in March 2023. They never remarried, however.

© Getty Images The actress with her late husband, Michael Rudman

Of their reunion, Felicity told The Sunday Times: "Michael and I got back together again in 1998. The first time around, our marriage obviously wasn't working but we then realised that being apart wasn't working either."

The American star sadly passed away after a series of health issues. Reflecting on her grief, she candidly told The Times: "Some days I am very good. Sometimes not so good. Mostly, I am getting through. Stupid things set me off. It's very strange. You can't tell ahead what it's going to be."

© Getty Images Felicity with her lookalike son Jacob at Wimbledon

Together they welcomed a son called Jacob, 37, who is a barrister.

Felicity's wholesome routine

The actress enjoys an active lifestyle and enjoys working out "at least three times a week", combining yoga and workouts with weights. During an interview with The Sunday Times, she said: "Lifting weights and stretching allows me to zone out. Do I care about what I look like at 76? Not really. I like to look presentable, as my mother used to say, but that's good manners not vanity."

© Shutterstock Felicity incorporates yoga into her routine

In conversation with The Guardian, she said: "Family becomes more important the older I get and things like work become less important."

Felicity has a cat called Wilson and an adorable schnauzer called Rufus. The star is thought to split her time between Chelsea, London, and a property in the countryside. She is a doting grandmother to 12 grandchildren from her blended family.