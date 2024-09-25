Kyra Sedgwick shows support for kids Travis and Sosie as they announce new project together

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have one talented family, and they love nothing more than to come together to showcase it.

The Footloose actor, who is also a singer, and The Summer I Turned Pretty actress have been married for 36 years, and together share two kids, son Travis, 35, and Sosie, 32.

Both of them have followed in their parents' footsteps, Travis is a musician and composer, member of the heavy metal band Black Anvil, while Sosie is an actress, best known for her work on Smile, and now they have joined forces for a new project.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Love Story

Kyra took to Instagram on Wednesday in support of her two kids, who both appear in a new independent horror short titled Keep Coming Back.

Giving Travis, Sosie, and the movie a well-deserved shout-out, she shared the film's poster, along with a behind-the-scenes photo of her daughter on set, plus another of Travis with a totally gory transformation fit for a horror film.

"Check out the independent horror short film Keep Coming Back," she first wrote in her caption, teasing: "Starring a few familiar names…" and that it would be premiering at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Los Angeles come October 15.

"Congratulations to the entire cast and crew and everyone at @slashtagcinema! Link in bio to buy tickets!" she added, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with supportive messages for the family.

© Instagram Talent runs in the family

"Thanks mom!" Travis endearingly wrote, as his girlfriend of four years Angelina Sambrotto left behind a black heart emoji, and others from the cast and crew added: "Thank you so much! We really appreciate it!" as well as: "Thanks so much for sharing Kyra!"

© Getty Sosie is best known for her role in horror movie Smile

Kyra, Kevin and their kids have all collaborated with each other on both music and film projects in the past. Travis previously worked on the music for his parents' film Space Oddity, which Kyra directed and Kevin starred in, and when HELLO! attended the premiere in 2022, Kevin opened up about getting to work with his family.

© Getty The Bacon-Sedgwick bunch earlier this summer

"We've collaborated on amazing stuff because I'm a musician too," he told HELLO! about his son, adding: "They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities," as he recalled how he has also previously directed his daughter Sosie.

© Getty Travis has worked with his parents on both music and film

"We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process," she said.

Plus, Kyra herself shared: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it," and maintained: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."